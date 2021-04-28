Ebonyi: Gunmen kill two soldiers, steal rifles

Hoodlums set Federal High Court building ablaze

Gunmen have killed two soldiers and stole their rifles at Timber shade military checkpoint junction at Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. A security guard attached to one of the filling stations around the checkpoint was also killed during the attack on the soldiers. A security source said the incident occurred about 8.30pm on Monday. Also, hoodlums yesterday set fire to a Federal High Court in Abakaliki, the state capital. The attack occurred barely 10 days after three policemen were shot dead by assailants in the state.

The Monday incident threw the area into confusion as the people were running helterskelter for fear of reprisal by the military. Many people were injured during the pandemonium caused by the attack. A source told the New Telegraph that the gunmen arrived at the checkpoint in a white bus but immediately the soldiers stopped them for a search, they opened fire on them. According to the source, the situation caused panic in the two busy towns of Amasiri and Afikpo, as residents, especially petty traders, hurriedly packed their goods and went home. “It’s a very sad situation here. They said the gunmen came to the checkpoint at Timber Shade (boundary between Ehugbo and Amasiri) in a white bus. “As usual, it appeared the soldiers were checking them.

But all of a sudden, they opened fire on the soldiers. Two of the military men, a man and woman, died. Others ran away. “The area is as quiet as the graveyard. These border villages used to be very busy and people here are farmers and traders. “But the moment that happened, people started going home. Nobody is seen outside as I speak to you. Every place is calm. There is fear here now. My brother, the world is about to end,” the source said. The military was yet to react at press time. Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Aliyu, neither picked his calls nor responded to a text message sent to his mobile phone on the matter. Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, refused to respond to enquiries on the killing.

Meanwhile, the burnt Federal High Court is on the Enugu- Abakaliki Highway opposite the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state secretariat. The fire, which started in the early hours of yesterday, af-fected the library and security post of the building. Although no casualty was recorded in the attack by arsonists, it was learnt that court records in the library were completely burnt. A source told our correspondent that the attack was carried out by hoodlums using fire bombs. However, firefighters were later mobilised to the scene and helped to put out the fire before it could cause further damage. The PPRO, Odah, confirmed the attack on the court. She said the attackers came in their large number to carry out the attack on the court.

Like this: Like Loading...