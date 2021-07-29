Ebonyi hands over six schools to Catholic Church

The Ebonyi State government Thursday handed over six schools to Catholic Church in the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the handover was signed by both parties during the ground breaking of the permanent site of the King David Gifted Academy which took place in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The five schools include: King David Gifted Academy, Vocational College, Government Technical College, Agba, Government Technical College, Afikpo and Government Technical College, Abakaliki.

Governor Dave Umahi while handing over the schools to the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki, Dr. Michael Okoro, blamed moral decadence and other societal ills in the country on loss of moral education which missionaries brought to Nigeria.

“Part of the problems of the society is that the moral education the missionaries brought to us is no longer there. Part of the problem is that we have abandoned God and quest for other things.

“We started to dream a dream on how to raise excellent children, how to have something special that Ebonyi will be known for and God told us to start what may be called King David Gifted Academy.”