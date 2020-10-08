Metro & Crime

Ebonyi, herdsmen resolve crises

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

….ban inter-state movements, under-aged grazing

The Ebonyi State government, national leadership of the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and leaders of herdsmen resident in the state, on Thursday resolved some crises between some communities in the state and herdsmen which led to some loss of lives and destruction of farm crops.
National leadership of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and leaders of herdsmen resident in the state met with Governor Dave Umahi in an enlarged security meeting in Abakaliki with all the Chief Security and local government Chairmen in attendance.
The meeting lasted for two days.
At the end of the meeting, the governor and the National Secretary of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Baba Othman Ngelzarma addressed the gathering and warned against inter-state movements of herdsmen, night and under-aged grazing in the state.
They also warned against destruction of farm crops by cattle and killing of cattle by their host community.
“Myetti Allah must look into the movements of herdsmen from another state into Ebonyi. Does it mean that Enugu State doesn’t have pastures, Abia State doesn’t have pastures? Its an act of provocation and we will not allow that. We have to fight those who are coming into the state to destroy the peaceful co-existence between us and the herdsmen who have lived with us in this state for long,” he said.

