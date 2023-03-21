2023 Elections Metro & Crime

Ebonyi High Court Sets Ablaze 24hrs After Guber, Assembly Polls

A High Court sitting in Owutu Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been set ablaze by hoodlums, 24 hours after the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Registrar of the Court, Mrs Oluchi Uduma explained that the court was set ablaze early today by 2 am.

She noted that youths of the area made efforts to quench the fire and apprehend the hoodlums but could not.

Uduma disclosed that the hoodlums had on the 15th of this month attempted to set the Court ablaze but failed.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area, Chima Ekumankama said the local vigilante team deployed to the court was distracted by someone who called them to come to a nearby school only for the court which they were guarding to be set ablaze.

He noted that the matter has been reported to the police while efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators.

