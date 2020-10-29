Ebonyi: Hoodlums murder Inspector, cut off manhood 

*Two other cops also killed, another police station burnt, rifles carted away

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Hoodlums have killed a Police Inspector attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command, Egu Omini, cut off his private parts and snatched his AK-47 rifle after attacking a police station in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The hoodlums in their large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons and objects suspected to be charms had invaded Central Police Station (CPS), Abakaliki, setting the station on fire along with patrol vehicles, exhibit vehicles, tricycles/motorcycles and other police property within the station.

They shot sporadically at the policemen in the station gruesomely murdered Inspector Omini and cuts off his privates after snatching his AK-47 rifle.

The hoodlums later stormed Ezza North Divisional Headquarters on Wednesday, vandalized the police station, burnt two vehicles and exhibit motorcycles.

They shot and wounded one Inspector Okewu Sunday and also snatched his AK-47 rifle. The victim is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed various attacks on police stations across the state, killing and injuring men of the police command and snatching their rifles, said unscrupulous youths suspected to be a members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who took to the streets of the state in the guise of being #EndSARS protesters, were responsible for the various attacks.

