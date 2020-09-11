Ebonyi: How PDP swept LG polls

UCHENNA INYA writes on the just-concluded local government elections in Ebonyi State in which the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state swept all the chairmanship and councillorship seats

The long awaited local government and councillorship elections across the 13 local government areas and 171 wards in Ebonyi State has come and gone, following the conduct of the polls on August 29 by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC). While 13 political parties participated in the exercise, the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) shunned the contest.

The state chairman of the party, Eze Nwachukwu Eze had averred that the party will not participate in the election. He argued that the processes leading to the conduct of the poll were not transparent and credible. To this end, APC did not field any candidate at the poll.

This, perhaps, paved the way for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to sweep all the chairmanship and councillorship seats. The local government and councillorship elections would have been held in April this year but for the coronavirus pandemic which also affected the state, leading to the postponement.

The elections were postponed for about three times until it was conducted. Nine of the 13 chairmen elected had served first tenures. They are Emmanuel Nwangele (Abakaliki), Clement Odah (Ohaukwu), Chinyere Nwaogbaga (Ebonyi), Eni Uduma Chima (Afikpo), Nkechinyere Iyioku (Ohaozara), Felix Ogbonna (Onicha), Henry Eze (Ishielu), Paul Nwogha (Izzi) and Nora Alo (Ezza North). Those elected for the first time are Ogbageri Okoh Anyim (Afikpo North), Onyebuchi Ogbadu (Ivo), Kenneth Eze (Ezza South) and Steve Orogwu (Ikwo). Also re-elected were several serving councillors.

The election was violent-free across the 13 local government areas and 171 political wards in the state. It witnessed low turnout of voters in urban areas, while the turnout was impressive in most of the rural areas monitored by our correspondent. Governor Dave Umahi, who voted in his polling unit, 013 Umunaga/Egugwu ward, described the elections as very peaceful across the 13 local government areas of the state, boosting that the state is totally a PDP state. His words: “The turnout is very impressive and I am even more delighted over the seriousness of this exercise.

I am also happy that Ebonyi State is 100 per cent PDP. “I don’t know the number of parties but not less than 10 political parties are participating but you go to where you have taken your bath to look for your cloth, so they participate for mere formality because I believe that the miracles of Ebonyi State is anchored on PDP.” On other states that are yet to conduct their own local government elections, he said all governors understand the law and are working according to their priority and will conduct their respective local election sat the appropriate time.

Chief of Staff to the governor, Mrs. Queen Agwu, in her remarks at Umuobuna/Uhuaba Primary School polling unit, where she exercised her franchise, said the smoothness of the election was because Uburu people are politically enlightened and have produced two governors. “The process is smooth the people are not being chased to come and vote.

They are coming out by themselves because over time we have learned how to elect our leaders. We don’t believe in sitting in the house to grumble and when the wrong person is chosen you begin to cry and complain. So, that is why men and women who are eligible trooped out to vote; no fighting, no quarrelling, people are happy voting as you can see,” Agwu said. According to Eze Chimezie, who was the Presiding Officer, Umuobuna/ Uhuaba, the election was smooth with accreditation and voting done at same time.

The chairmanship candidate of Afikpo South Local Government Area, Dr.Eni Uduma-Chima, described the turnout of voters in the council as impressive and a demonstration of their faith in the democratic process at the grassroots. Chima who voted at Amaogbu village Square 005 in the area, expressed optimism that PDP would sweep the poll due to the sterling performance of the current administration in the state led by Governor Umahi. “The level of turnout in the election is a show of appreciation of the democracy dividends enjoyed by the people. Our people came back from Lagos, Port Harcourt, Aba and other parts of the country to take part in the election. It is due to the trust they have in their political leaders because leadership is trust,” he said.

Chima assured that he will focus on completing all existing projects embarked upon during the first term of his administration and do more in the execution of capital projects as leadership is all about ability to promote good governance, trust and accountability.

“In this second tenure, we are going to aim at rapping up all the projects we are having in our hands, especially the capital projects, like the Ekoli-Okagbuo road which is 5.6 kilometres,’’ he said. The council chairman attributed the overwhelming votes he received during the election to the massive development of human capacity and infrastructure by the state government and the local government. “Our people are very appreciative of the governor’s developmental strides in the area of road infrastructure. Concrete road pavements have been going on from Amangwu; Owutu, Itim, Igbara, Ebouwana communities and up to the hill which is the beginning of Ekoli community,” he said.

The state electoral body, EBSIEC, while announcing results of the elections, commended Governor Umahi for not interfering in the exercise. Chairman of EBSIEC, Chief Jossy Eze, said: “Recall that this election was earlier scheduled to hold on August 6 but because of COVID-19, it was shifted.

I want to thank the Ebonyi State government for its non-interference in the election conducted in the 13 LGAs of the state. “In any election, there must be losers and winners. I urge the winners to be magnanimous in victory. On this note, I wish to reiterate that the election which took place across the 13 LGAs in the state has the following persons as the winners: “Mr. Emmanuel Nwangele – PDP Abakaliki LGA, Barr. Ogbageri Okoh Anyim – PDP Afikpo North LGA, Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu – PDP Ivo LGA, Hon. James Paul Nwogha – PDP Izzi LGA, Hon. Nkechinyere Iyioku – PDP Ohaozara LGA, Hon. Clement Odah – PDP Ohaukwu LGA, Hon. Igboke Felix Ogbonna – PDP Onitcha LGA, Hon. Chinyere Nwaogbaga – PDP Ebonyi LGA, Barr. Eni Uduma Chima – PDP Afikpo South LGA. “Others are Hon. Sunday Henry Eze – PDP Ishielu LGA, Mr. Kenneth Eze – PDP Ezza South LGA and Elder Steven Orogwu – PDP Ikwo LGA.” The newly elected council chairmen have already been sworn-in. They were inaugurated on September 1 by Governor Umahi after the state’s Solicitor-General administered oath of office on them.

The governor who spoke at the event, called on the chairmen to deliver democracy dividends to the people. He said sharing of money meant for the development of their local governments will not be their legacies but the projects they were able to put in place in their various local governments. He insisted that only E-voting will end bloodletting and other criminalities in the electoral system as well as ensure healing in the country. He said: “There is a contest; contest of bring the money let us share and contest of development. But the truth is that there no amount of money that is shared that will become your legacies.

It is those projects; it is those lives you have impacted upon positively that will count for you today and tomorrow. “Do not fail to work for the people because when you work for the people, you are working for God and there is no one that fights you when your heart is on God that will succeed.

“It is important that whoever that wants to contest election is allowed to do so. Nobody is going to beg anybody not to contest election again in Ebonyi State. We are advocating for E-voting both in our party and to show example to INEC.

I believe that when E-voting comes to be, every leader will face the people and we will begin to realize that power belongs to God and God manifests Himself through the people and through that when the process of healing will begin in our country.

“It is not a question of during election you share money and you are brought to power, you don’t come to your constituency until the day of another election.” The council chairmen and councillors will serve for the next two years according to the state’s local government law.

Like this: Like Loading...