Metro & Crime

Ebonyi imposes N1m fine on social activities beyond 6pm

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Security Council yesterday banned wake keep and all other social activities in the state beyond 6pm. The Council said anybody who allowed any social activity in the state beyond 6pm would pay a fine of N1 million. Two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian were killed by gunmen in different parts of the state on Monday night, necessitating an emergency Council meeting yesterday at the New Government House, Centenary City. Briefing journalists after the meeting, Governor Dave Umahi said a lot of hoodlums’ activities happened during the night and banned all social gatherings.

Umahi condemned the increase in fake news in the state, especially the one that led to schools’ closure yesterday following the rumours that herdsmen were killing school children in Abakaliki, the state capital. He said: “We have agreed that all native doctors in the state and traditional medicine dealers must within seven days from today register with the Commissioner for Border Peace, with the Commissioner for Health and with the Commissioner of Police. There will be executive order to this effect and anyone that is caught doing otherwise will be arrested and will be prosecuted.

“We are aware that there are some killings over the weekend; a policeman was killed, two Army men were killed and I think one civilian and their killers are pure bandits. They do these killings and put it in social media that they are members of IPOB or ESN. Without standing for either IPOB or ESN, but they continue to deny that they are not into violence but for me, criminality is criminality and I have directed security agencies to crackdown on all criminal activities in the state. And for those who did the killings, the security agencies must bring them to book within 72 hours; they must do that….

“We have directed that all wake keeps in the state must end by 6pm and the local government chairmen, security agents and Ebubeagu must enforce this. All social activities must end by 6pm. When you defy this order, you will pay a minimum of N1 million because a lot of hoodlums’ activities happen during this wake keep going into the night.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Phone theft exposes 14 internet fraudsters in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Police in Niger State have arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters following the theft of a phone by one of the suspects. The suspects, among them two women, were apprehended in Minna. The suspects have been operating in the state successfully since 2019 until Thomas Daniel, a member of the gang, visited the house of another […]
Metro & Crime

Inmate snatched car 30 minutes after prison escape –Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

One of the inmates, who escaped from the Oko Correctional Centre in Edo State, Onorede Benjamin, snatched a car barely 30 minutes after he fled prison. Benjamin was one of the over 1,000 inmates set free by hoodlums who attacked two holding facilities in the state during the #EndSARS protests.   He was also among […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Oyo tackles FG over special funds’ disbursement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, has accused the Federal Government of deliberately neglecting the state in its allocation of special funds and other resources to combat COVID-19. Olatubosun said this Tuesday while receiving an award of excellence on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica