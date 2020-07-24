Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Inspectors injured, suspect dies in police, robbers' shootout

Federal Highway Police Patrol Team in Ebonyi State yesterday shot dead a suspected armed robber at Nwezenyi axis of the Abakaliki-Ogoja Highway during a gun battle. The police also recovered an AK47 rifle from the suspected robbers. However, two inspectors were injured during the encounter.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, told our correspondent that the armed robber and another now at large, mounted a roadblock on the highway and were robbing passengers on transit to Cross River State when they were intercepted. Odah said the robbers, on sighting the police operatives, engaged them in a gun battle which resulted in one of the suspects being shot dead while the other abandoned a motorcycle and escaped into the bush. The PPRO said two police inspectors sustained bullet wounds during the operation while the roadblock dismantled to ensure free flow of traffic.

The police have increased their patrol and surveillance on streets and highways in recent weeks following activities of criminals within Abakaliki. Motorists and motorcyclists have been subjected to a regular search since the patrol and surveillance increased, thereby causing traffic on some roads in the capital city. Robbers had written to one of the towns in the state, Afikpo, notifying the community and some commercial banks in the area of their planned visit. The notice led to an increase in patrol and surveillance by the police which also tightened security in Abakaliki, the state capital, apart from Afikpo.

