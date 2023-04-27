Business News

Ebonyi International Airport Begins Flight Operations

The newly constructed International Airport by the Ebonyi State government has commenced flight operations with the successful landing of aircraft at the airport.

The two aircraft, Air Peace landed at the airport on Thursday at 3:45 pm and 4:10 pm respectively.

Governor Dave Umahi expressed gratitude to God for the landing of the aircraft.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving N10bn for the takeoff of the airport and named the airport after him.

He described the airport as the fastest-approved airport in Nigeria.

Former Governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi said the project will connect the state to the world.

He noted that the state needs an airport contrary to some views of those against such a project.

“Yes, we need an airport. The world of yesterday is not more world of today. We are thankful to God for what has happened to my state”, he stated.

The representative of the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, Mr Collins described the landing at the airport as historic.

“Coming to Ebonyi is a history I will never forget in my life. We will come and do more flights here”, he stated.

