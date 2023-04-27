News

Ebonyi International Airport Generates 400 Job

At least 400 direct and indirect job opportunities have been generated in the newly constructed International Airport by the present administra tion in Ebonyi State.

State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chioma Nweze, disclosed while speaking with reporters in Abakaliki, the state capital, saying that two flights would land at the International Airport from Lagos and from Abuja, respectively. Nweze, who said that the Airport Tarmac was the longest and widest tarmac in the country, added that the Airport would be commissioned today before its full operation.

The Commissioner disclosed that the flight from Abuja will leave by 12.55pm and land at the Ebonyi International Air – port by 1.55pm, while the flight from Lagos would depart at 1:52pm and land at 2.52pm in Ebonyi State.

The commissioner said: “Right now, the In – ternational Airport has employed over 400 workers in direct jobs and indirect jobs. “Tomorrow is going to be our maiden flight in Ebonyi International Airport.

We are expecting two flights down tomorrow: one from Lagos, and one from Abuja. We have been able to do over 560kms of concrete roads apart from the 190kms ring road that is being done by African Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank.

