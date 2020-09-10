Ebonyi judiciary workers suspend strike

Judiciary workers in Ebonyi State yesterday suspended indefinite strike tembarked upon to press for implementation of Consolidated Judiciary Staff Salary Structure by the state government. National Organising Secretary of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Prince Chinedu Eze announced the suspension of the industrial action, explaining that the decision to suspend the industrial action followed the intervention of various stakeholders. The suspension, he said would provide opportunity for the state government to further to look into the demands of the workers and address areas of concern. Meanwhile, the workers’ chairman Comrade Nnachi Oko said the workers would abide by any decision reached by the National leadership and commended members for supporting the industrial action. The workers withdrew their services on13th, August, 2020 after negotiations with the state government on the implementation of the Judiciary workers Salary Structure failed.

