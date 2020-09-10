News

Ebonyi judiciary workers suspend strike

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Judiciary workers in Ebonyi State yesterday suspended indefinite strike tembarked upon to press for implementation of Consolidated Judiciary Staff Salary Structure by the state government. National Organising Secretary of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Prince Chinedu Eze announced the suspension of the industrial action, explaining that the decision to suspend the industrial action followed the intervention of various stakeholders. The suspension, he said would provide opportunity for the state government to further to look into the demands of the workers and address areas of concern. Meanwhile, the workers’ chairman Comrade Nnachi Oko said the workers would abide by any decision reached by the National leadership and commended members for supporting the industrial action. The workers withdrew their services on13th, August, 2020 after negotiations with the state government on the implementation of the Judiciary workers Salary Structure failed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CAMA, a declaration of war against Christians –Archbishop

Posted on Author Clement James

The Archbishop of Province of Niger Delta, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Tunde Adeleke, has described the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as a war against the church and Christians. Adeleke, who is also the Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria in the South-South geo-political zone, disclosed this […]
News

Edo 2020: Groups seek probe of crashes involving Oshiomhole

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

The leadership and members of Truth and Justice Vanguard in Edo State yesterday called on relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the recent accident involving the convoy of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, which led to the death of two policemen and two others who sustained injuries in the […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FAAN chides Yari for violating airport protocols

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

For acting in a behaviour short of the status of a Very Important Person (VIP) in a public place, the action of former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has been condemned by the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Yari was alleged to have pushed away a public health worker who wanted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: