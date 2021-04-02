Metro & Crime

Ebonyi killings: Things are falling apart, says Reps member

Recent killings in Ebonyi State, the attack on former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the prevailing killings across the country are ominous signs that things are falling apart in Nigeria. The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, who said this yesterday, warned that the country was already neck-deep in a season of anomie, which if not immediately arrested, would spell doom for the country.

The lawmaker, who represents Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency of Enugu State, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Abuja. Condemning the recent killings in Ebonyi State communities and the attack at an event in Anambra State, which left three policemen attached to Soludo dead, Okechukwu said time was overdue to breathe life into the reports of the 2014 National Conference and the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on True Federalism, both of which favoured state police; the answer to the rising insecurity in the country.

He said: “This continuous carnage as evident from the attack in Ebonyi State is a clear indication that things are really falling apart. This massacre of hapless citizens is another sad reminder that we are in a season of anomie where innocent people are unexpectedly mowed down in cold blood without consequences.

“The advertent or inadvertent encouragement of ethic militias to levy war on all parts of the country is a clear manifestation of a nation-state that has abdicated its leviathan responsibility to protect the lives and property of her citizens.

“It is unbelievable that nonstate actors brandishing AK47 and other lethal weapons can hold a nation-state of over 200 million people to ransom, undetected, unchallenged and without any consequences. “It is very apparent from all indications that the Federal Government has lost the initiative to pre-empt, curtail, mitigate or solve these devilish attacks and bloodletting.

“It is also very apparent from our security policy and its present architecture that citizens cannot be protected or assured of protection. Clearly, the APC government has lost its commission and mandate for which it was hired in 2019.” Okechukwu urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the security agencies, and leaders of the nation at every level to rise up to the challenge or risk being the undertakers of the Nigerian federation. He added: “We are not willing by any act of omission or commission to be the undertakers of this Federal Republic. Therefore, this APC administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari must urgently give vent to the el- Rufai Committee report as well as the 2014 Confab report both of which are in support of state police.”

