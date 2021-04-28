Metro & Crime

Ebonyi killings: Umahi imposes N1m fine against late wake keep, social events

…urges security agents to hunt bandits

The Ebonyi State Security Council, Wednesday banned wake keep and all other social activities in the state from lasting beyond 6pm.
The council said anybody who allows any social activity in the state beyond 6pm will pay a fine of N1million.
Two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian were killed by unknown gunmen in different parts of the state on Monday night.
There was emergency council meeting on Wednesday at the New Government House, Centenary City following the killings.
Governor Dave Umahi, while briefing journalists after the meeting, said a lot of hoodlum activities happen during the night and consequently banned all social gathering.
He condemned the increase in fake news in the state, especially the one that led to schools closing down on Wednesday following the rummour that herdsmen were killing school children in Abakaliki, the state capital.

