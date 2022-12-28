Ebonyi Killings: Umahi orders arrest of APC chair, Reps’ candidate

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has directed the immediate arrest and prosecution of the state APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Emegha and the candidate of the party for Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency in next year’s gengestures eral election, Chief Eni Uduma Chima, for their alleged roles in the murder of three persons in Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government area of the state.

Umahi gave the directive during an on-thespot assessment of the level of damage in the area. The governor also directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest all those connected with the carnage and ensure they faced justice. Umahi, while announcing the suspension of all social gatherings in Edda until normalcy returns, urged the police commissioner to saturate the area with security presence to forestall further breakdown of law and order. As at the time of filing this report, the whole Ekoli Edda has been cordoned off by a combined team of the police, the army and the Ebubeagu security outfit

