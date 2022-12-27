News

Ebonyi Killings: Umahi orders arrest of APC Chair, Reps candidate

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

…police, soldiers take over Ekoli

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has directed the immediate arrest and prosecution of the state’s APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Emegha and candidate for Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency in next year’s general election, Chief Eni Uduma Chima for their alleged roles in the murder of three persons in Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

Umahi gave the directive during the spot assessment of the level of damages in the area on Tuesday.

The governor also directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest all those connected with the carnage and ensure they face justice, even as he announced the suspension of all social gatherings in Edda until normalcy returns. Umahi urged the Commissioner of Police to saturate the area with security presence in order to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

As at the time of filing this report, the whole of Ekoli Edda has been cordoned off by the combined team of police, soldiers and the Ebubeagu Security outfit.

 

 

