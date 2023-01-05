Metro & Crime

Ebonyi Killings: Why thugs killed my 7-month pregnant wife – Ebubeagu Commander

…also burnt my two houses

The Commander of Ebubeagu Security Network in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Kalu Chima, yesterday narrated how his seven months pregnant wife, Urenma Chima was killed by suspected political thugs who also burnt his two houses when they invaded his compound on New Year’s day. Gunmen had invaded Chima’s house in Amaoso, Amaetiti, Amaoso Edda in the local government and shot Urenma dead and then set the Commander’s house ablaze. There has been killings in Ekoli Edda in the local government following power tussle between two political gladiators in the community, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, the state APC Chairman and House of Representatives candidate for Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Chief Eni Uduma Chima which led to the killing of a policeman, younger brother of Emegha and a youth leader with houses and other valuable properties burnt. On the morning of New Year day, wife of the Ebubeagu Commander, Urennwa Kalu Chima was killed by suspected political thugs who burnt the Commander’s house.

Narrating his ordeal to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, the Commander said the thugs unleashed the mayhem because he refused to assist them to get police report to enable doctors remove bullets from the legs of one of them who perpetrated the Ekoli Edda incident. He said “On 1st January, 2023, I was sleeping with my wife and my two kids; Blessing Kalu Chima 12, and Roseline Kalu Chima 2-yearsold when I heard a gunshot in front of my house which woke me up. “I walked to the window and opened the curtain and saw men with Ak-47 riffles numbering about 19 and I knew them all. “One of them who is Coordinator of one of the Development Centres in our local government was positioning them, ordering them to cordoned off my house, some of them hit my door twice. I told my wife let’s run away.

“Because of my wife’s pregnancy, she couldn’t run. When the door was hit the third one, I left my wife and my children from the backyard. I entered the fence and jumped the fence and landed on where villagers throw wastes. I laid there and heard gunshot and my wife shouted and couldn’t talk again. They poured fuel on my two houses and set them on fire.

 

