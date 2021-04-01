News

Ebonyi killings: You’re shedding crocodile tears, group tells Umahi

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Efforts of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi to condole and sympathise with the victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks in the state has been described as a sham. This was as the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) dismissed the governor’s sympathy and mourning as mere shedding of ‘crocodile tears.’
The group, in a statement signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi noted: “The medicineafter- death visit by Governor Dave Umahi to the scenes of the Monday night attacks, killings and mourning of defenseless Christian dwellers in Nkalaha, Obegu, Amazu, Nkalagu and Umuhuali communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by the Fulani herdsmen during which dozens were slaughtered and maimed, and properties including homes were destroyed as well as other valuable items looted and carted away, are a clear case of a governor who conspiratorially and vicariously signed away personal, collective and territorial security and safety of his own people and put them in present and future dangers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Graft war: Nigeria may lose $5.6bn over OPL 245 scam, HEDA warns

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…urges FG not to succumb to IOCs, corrupt politicians Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has charged the Federal Government to properly pursue the case of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245, Nigeria’s largest oil field, where Nigeria was said to have been deprived of $5.6bn. This is as the organisation warned that […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Why I want to succeed Obiano as gov –Nnoruka

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Labour Party’s candidate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, Group Capt Nnamdi Nnoruka (rtd), has said if given the mandate by the people of Anambra State he will ensure absolute security of the residents of the state including food security, saying no state or people progress in a state of insecurity. Nnoruka, who stated […]
News

#EndSARS: Plateau relaxes curfew, bans protests

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Plateau State government yesterday relaxed the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of the state.     Governor Simon Lalong had earlier imposed a curfew on the area from 6a.m. to 8p.m. since Friday, October 23, 2020.   The decision to relax the curfew was reached after the governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica