Ebonyi killings: You’re shedding crocodile tears, group tells Umahi

Efforts of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi to condole and sympathise with the victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks in the state has been described as a sham. This was as the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) dismissed the governor’s sympathy and mourning as mere shedding of ‘crocodile tears.’

The group, in a statement signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi noted: “The medicineafter- death visit by Governor Dave Umahi to the scenes of the Monday night attacks, killings and mourning of defenseless Christian dwellers in Nkalaha, Obegu, Amazu, Nkalagu and Umuhuali communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by the Fulani herdsmen during which dozens were slaughtered and maimed, and properties including homes were destroyed as well as other valuable items looted and carted away, are a clear case of a governor who conspiratorially and vicariously signed away personal, collective and territorial security and safety of his own people and put them in present and future dangers.”

Like this: Like Loading...