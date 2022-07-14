News

Ebonyi LG Poll: 39 purchase chairmanship forms in APC

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

No fewer than 39 people have purchased expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the chairmanship and councillorship election in Ebonyi State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The state APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, disclosed this while receiving one of the chairmanship aspirants in the election, Prince Chima Ekumankana, who came to the party’s secretariat to submit his forms.

He said his party will be holding its primary election between July 22 and 23, adding that only credible candidates will emerge as standard bearers of the party to make elections in the state a walkover for the party. “Although Ebonyi State has 13 local government areas, 39 persons have purchased forms to contest the chairmanship position in their areas. This goes to show that there is strong affinity between the people of Ebonyi and APC as the leading political party in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Govs stifling multi-billion dollar herbal medicine sector – NIPRD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has held state governors responsible for the comatose state of the herbal medicine sector. Director General of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, who disclosed that Nigeria’s herbal medicine was a multi-billion dollar sector with capacity to make every state financially independent, regretted that state governors were more […]
News

Ex-minister expresses dissatisfaction with High Court judgement

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Former Minister of Water Resources, Hon. Mrs. Sarah Ochekpe on Wednesday expressed her dissatisfaction with the Federal High Court judgement that sentenced her along with former Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon. Raymond Dabo and Leo Jitung to three years imprisonment for withdrawing N450 million above the threshold of an […]
News

DHQ: Troops rescue 20 abducted police officers in Yobe

Posted on Author Reporter

  …62 terrorists killed within 2 weeks Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, said 20 police officers abducted after an attack on their Division, have been rescued by troops at Buni Yadi in Yobe State. This was as it noted that a total of 62 terrorist suspects were killed by troops prosecuting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica