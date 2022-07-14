Ebonyi LG Poll: 39 purchase chairmanship forms in APC

No fewer than 39 people have purchased expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the chairmanship and councillorship election in Ebonyi State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The state APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, disclosed this while receiving one of the chairmanship aspirants in the election, Prince Chima Ekumankana, who came to the party’s secretariat to submit his forms.

He said his party will be holding its primary election between July 22 and 23, adding that only credible candidates will emerge as standard bearers of the party to make elections in the state a walkover for the party. “Although Ebonyi State has 13 local government areas, 39 persons have purchased forms to contest the chairmanship position in their areas. This goes to show that there is strong affinity between the people of Ebonyi and APC as the leading political party in Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...