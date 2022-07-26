Ebonyi LG Poll: PDP decries N1m screening fees

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday decried the N1million screening fees charged aspirants for local government and councillorship elections by Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) for the election slated for Saturday.

The state Chairman of the party, Tochukwu Okorie noted that the N1million screening fees per aspirant was outrageous, and urged the commission to review it.

Okorie, who was addressing journalists on the primary election of the party for the polls at the party Secretariat, further urged EBSIEC to shift the date of the elections. He said: “I know that candidates have emerged across the local government areas across the state. We have candidates in both local government chairmanship and ward councillorship positions.

“No matter how confident I am, the bottom line is that we are going to raise the alarm any time we see an omission by EBSIEC that will jeopardise the credible conduct of the election.

“PDP is part of IPAC, just like APC is also part of IPAC. If IPAC said something, it is all the parties’ decision. To me, having said that, I think that it is outrageous on the side of nomination form for the candidates.

