News

Ebonyi LG Poll: PDP decries N1m screening fees

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday decried the N1million screening fees charged aspirants for local government and councillorship elections by Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) for the election slated for Saturday.

 

The state Chairman of the party, Tochukwu Okorie noted that the N1million screening fees per aspirant was outrageous, and urged the commission to review it.

Okorie, who was addressing journalists on the primary election of the party for the polls at the party Secretariat, further urged EBSIEC to shift the date of the elections. He said: “I know that candidates have emerged across the local government areas across the state. We have candidates in both local government chairmanship and ward councillorship positions.

 

“No matter how confident I am, the bottom line is that we are going to raise the alarm any time we see an omission by EBSIEC that will jeopardise the credible conduct of the election.

 

“PDP is part of IPAC, just like APC is also part of IPAC. If IPAC said something, it is all the parties’ decision. To me, having said that, I think that it is outrageous on the side of nomination form for the candidates.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ambassadorial clearance: Disquiet as Olonishakin, Buratai, others await postings

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Nearly two months after the confirmation of the four immediate past Service Chiefs as noncareer ambassadors, there is an uneasy calm on the delay of their postings as envoy-designates to Nigerian Missions abroad. President Muhammadu Buhari had, on February 4, forwarded the names of the four military chiefs who served his administration for five years […]
News Top Stories

Buhari congratulates BUA’s Chairman on reappointment as President, France-Nigeria Business Council

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, on his reappointment as President of the France- Nigeria Business Council by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.   Buhari commended Rabiu for his pivotal role in nudging forward the objectives of the association inaugurated a year ago, and for retaining the trust […]
News

Insecurity: Stop empty, ineffectual threats, Northern group tells Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to security agencies to flush out bandits who have occupied the Kaduna-Abuja highway, terrorising travellers as empty and ineffectual. CNG called the Buhari administration the worst in the history of Nigeria. The group’s outburst followed renewed regular attacks on passengers on the highway […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica