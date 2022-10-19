Ebonyi LP Senatorial candidate remanded in prison custody

An Abakaliki Magistrate Court, Tuesday evening remanded Chief Linus Okorie, a frontline Senatorial Candidate in Ebonyi South, to the Correctional Service Centre.

Okorie, who is a Labour Party Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South Zone in next year’s general election, was arrested by Ebubeagu security outfit in the state in a commando style.

He was later handed to the police on Monday and was prosecuted on Tuesday evening.

Okorie was arraigned on five count charges in charge no: MAB/736c/2022.

The offences preferred against him included; false information, fraud, murder, and felony.

The Police Prosecutor Chinagorom-Eze told the court that the offences contradicted sections 8 (a) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, Cap A66 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2006.

