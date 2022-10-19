Metro & Crime

Ebonyi LP Senatorial candidate remanded in prison custody

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

An Abakaliki Magistrate Court, Tuesday evening remanded Chief Linus Okorie, a frontline Senatorial Candidate in Ebonyi South, to the Correctional Service Centre.

Okorie, who is a Labour Party Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South Zone in next year’s general election, was arrested by Ebubeagu security outfit in the state in a commando style.

He was later handed to the police on Monday and was prosecuted on Tuesday evening.

Okorie was arraigned on five count charges in charge no: MAB/736c/2022.

The offences preferred against him included; false information, fraud, murder, and felony.

The Police Prosecutor Chinagorom-Eze told the court that the offences contradicted sections 8 (a) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, Cap A66 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2006.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Access Bank: Hacker arraigned for stealing, cyber stalking

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned a self-acclaimed hacker, Chris Ihebuzor, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing, cyber stalking and demanding money, with written threats, from Access Bank Plc. Ihebuzor was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on stealing, unauthorised access and modification of computer materials. The EFCC prosecutor, […]
Metro & Crime

Soludo commences review of charges of 176 Anambra prison inmates

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

The fate of over 176 inmates of the Ekwulobia Correctional Centre in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State received a boost yesterday when Governor Chukwuma Soludo announced that their charges would be reviewed for possible release of some of them. Soludo who disclosed this while on a visit to the center noting that some […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers kill man who came to deliver N1.5m ransom

Posted on Author Reporter

  One person has been allegedly killed by kidnappers in Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa State after delivering N1.5 million ransom to them. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Lawal Shiisu, confirmed the incident to ‘Channels Television’. The confirmation, via a statement issued on Friday, identified the victim as Ahmad Nadabo. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica