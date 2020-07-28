Ebonyi: Man tortured to death, thrown into river during cult initiation  

A 32-year-old man, Nwali Kingsley, was on Tuesday remanded in the Abakaliki Correctional facility, Ebonyi State by a Magistrate Court sitting in the state capital for allegedly torturing one, Nwafor Johnson to death during a cult initiation in the state.

The suspect, and others at large, it was learnt, also tortured another victim, one, Chigbo Ugbala, with sticks and machetes, during the act and got him severely injured.

Further investigations revealed that the deceased, Johnson, died in the process and was thrown into the river by his tormentors, while Ugbala was able to run away.

Efforts to trace the deceased’s corpse by the police, has so far proved abortive.

The suspect committed the offence at Ekeugwu-Azuinyaba Secondary School, Azuinyaba, in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state, on July 10.

Kingsley was arraigned before the Magistrate Court on a four-count charge of murder, conspiracy, cultism and unlawful possession of arms, on Tuesday.

