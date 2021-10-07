Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Mankillswife, son, injures6others

A man in Isiofumini, Ishieke, Ebonyi Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Kenneth Nwogha has killed his wife, Mercy and his six-yearold son, Sampson in a machete attack. After killing them, Nwogha moved into the street where he also attacked six other persons and inflicted injuries on them Expressing surprise over the action of the man, a source said it is being suspected that the man might have suffered some mental breakdown shortly after waking up in the morning before proceeding to attack and dismember his wife Among the other six victims he attacked on the streets include a seven year old boy and a sixty year old man.

As he was still attacking his victims, Police arrived and arrested him. Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident. He explained that the suspect was undergoing medical check up to ascertain whether he was actually mentally deranged. She added that the six critically attacked victims were receiving treatment at the hospital while the remains of the slain have been deposited in the mortuary.

