Ebonyi Monarch’s Murder: Again, Court Restrains Police From Arresting APGA Guber Candidate

A High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State l, has restrained Nigeria Police from arresting the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh over the murder of his Umuezeokoha Traditional Ruler, HRH, Ezeogo Christopher Igboke Ewa.

The court presided by Chief Judge of the state, Justice Elvis Ngene has again restrained the police from arresting Odoh in connection to the monarch’s death.

Ewa who doubles as the Chairman of the Ezza Traditional Rulers Council was murdered penultimate last Monday at his palace in the Umuezeokaha community, Ezza North local government area of the state by unknown assassins.

Following the incident, the police declared Odoh wanted after a petition was brought against him by some members of the family.

But an Owerri High Court last week restrained the Police from arresting him.

However, in a matter brought before the Abakaliki High Court 1 by one of the deceased sons, Prince Igboke Collins Emeka against Prof. Benard I. Odoh, Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State and Inspector General of Police, seeking an order of mandamus to arrest and try the former SSG.

The Applicant prayed to the court for an Order of Mandamus directing the CP and IGP to immediately arrest Prof. Odoh to answer to the allegation of his involvement in the murder of HRH Ezeogo C. Ewa.

Counsel to Odoh led by C.K. Okorie, Esq challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the application.

After hearing the Motion for jurisdiction and the substantive suit, the court ordered that the police should first do a thorough and independent investigation into the complaint and if anybody is found culpable of the alleged murder, such person should be arrested.

The court refused to order the arrest of Prof. Odoh as prayed the applicants.

Reacting to the ruling, one of the counsels to the 1st defendant, (Prof. Benard I Odoh); Sir Petrus I. Elechi, Esq applauded the judgment of the court and appreciated the court for the sound judgment and for not allowing the court to use as a tool for a political witch-hunt.

He expressed joy that the court stood on the path of the rule of law wherein it ordered that the police should carry out a thorough and independent investigation into the matter before staging the arrest of anyone found culpable.

