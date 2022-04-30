Ebonyi: Mother of 7 dies of alleged domestic violence

Mother of Seven in Ekwuru, Inyimaegu, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Mrs. Anulika Uguru, has died following alleged domestic violence and wife battery. The State Chairman, Human Right Defenders (HURIDE), Sampson Oko Nweke, said the victim, who hails from Ndiechi Onuebonyi Igbeagu had reported a case of wife battery and domestic violence to his office against her husband, Sunday Uguru, on April 19. He stated that there was little delay in serving notice of invitation to her husband because of invalid telephone number. He noted that the Rights group tried to intervene on the matter, saying “on April 25, i spoke with the deceased on the telephone in the morning inviting her to our office for other actions to be taken.

“After waiting for many hours in the afternoon, she didn’t come. I dialed her telephone number, which was picked by another woman, who told me that the owner of the telephone is dead.” She directed us to one village clinic at Sharon junction where I saw the motionless body of Mrs. Anulika. “We went in the company of a member of the GBV Taskforce in Ebonyi State, Comrade Matthias Okinya. “The sight of the dead woman filled my heart with uncontrollable rage and resentment. I immediately telephoned the Police and a detachment of a Police team came but the husband was nowhere to be found. “We launched a search for him with the assistance of concerned villagers and later got him apprehended. “He is currently in police detention while the corpse is deposited in the morgue by the police.

“He claimed that his late wife drank some herbicide but does not know who gave it to her. “He must explain what happened to this beautiful young woman cut down in her prime.” Narrating the incident, the deceased younger sister, Mrs. Chinwe Nwebonyi, said her elder sister had been going through domestic violence at the hand of the husband before her unfortunate death.

“Thehusbandisfondofbeating her with all kinds of dangerous weapons over the years. “At one point, we had to bring her back home in December 2021, but the husband later came to apologise to the family that he won’t do such a thing again,” she said. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loverth Odah, said she is yet to be briefed on the matter as at the time of this report.

