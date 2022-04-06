News

Ebonyi moves to release 31 detained under-aged children

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State Government has approved the release of 31 under-aged children in Effium arrested for the protracted communal war between the people of Effium and Ezza, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

 

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, stated this yesterday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

 

He noted that the 31 children have been on remand for about three months and were brainwashed into carrying arms during the crisis in Effium Community.

 

Orji said: “Exco examined the fate of 31 underaged children from Effium community who were brainwashed into carrying arms during the crisis in Effium Community. These children have been on remand for about 3 months now.

 

“Exco approved that the HAG and CP should work on their release on a condition that each of them should get their parents or guardians (where their parents are dead) to effect their bail conditions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Taliban capture US Black Hawk Helicopters as ‘Horrified’ Senators Demand DOD Audit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Likely billions of dollars of American weapons and vehicles are now in the hands of the Taliban extremist group after the collapse of the Afghan government and army, with numerous videos and photos surfacing online showing Taliban members seizing the equipment. Photos have circulated of Taliban members holding American M-4 carbines and M-16 rifles rather than […]
News Top Stories

Tea can help lower blood pressure

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that certain compounds in both black and green tea could help relax blood vessels by activating ion channel proteins in the walls of blood vessels and consequently lower blood pressure. These findings by the University of California, Irvine (UCI), were published in the March issue of the […]
News Top Stories

Lagos to end jumbo pension for Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Muritala Ayinla

plans to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors – Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode – and their deputies in the state. Sanwo-Olu disclosed this yesterday while presenting the 2021 Budget to Lagos State House of Assembly. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica