Ebonyi moves to release 31 detained under-aged children

The Ebonyi State Government has approved the release of 31 under-aged children in Effium arrested for the protracted communal war between the people of Effium and Ezza, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, stated this yesterday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

He noted that the 31 children have been on remand for about three months and were brainwashed into carrying arms during the crisis in Effium Community.

Orji said: “Exco examined the fate of 31 underaged children from Effium community who were brainwashed into carrying arms during the crisis in Effium Community. These children have been on remand for about 3 months now.

“Exco approved that the HAG and CP should work on their release on a condition that each of them should get their parents or guardians (where their parents are dead) to effect their bail conditions.”

