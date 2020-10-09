News

Ebonyi, Myetti Allah reach truce on night, underage grazing

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi State gover nment, National leadership of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and leaders of herdsmen resident in the state, yesterday resolved some crises between some communities in the state and the herdsmen which had led to some loss of lives and destruction of farm crops. National leadership of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and leaders of herdsmen resident in the state met with Governor Dave Umahi in an enlarged security meeting in Abakaliki with all the Chief Security and the local government Chairmen in attendance. The meeting lasted for two days.

At the end of the meeting, the governor and the National Secretary of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, who addressed the gathering warned against inter-state movements of herdsmen, night and underage grazing in the state.

They also warned against destruction of farm crops by cattle and killing of cattle by their host community. Umahi said: “If you a community leader and your people go to kill cow and we agree on what to pay and you refused to pay, if you are a herdsman and you go and destroy farm crop and we say you need to pay and you refused to pay, such thing will not happen in Ebonyi State.

“Myetti Allah must look into the movements of herdsmen from another state into Ebonyi State. Does it mean that Enugu State doesn’t have pasture, Abia State doesn’t have pasture? It’s an act of provocation and we will not allow that. “We have to fight those who are coming into the state to destroy the peaceful co-existence between us and the herdsmen who have lived with us in this state for long. “The National Secretary has said it all. He said you have two choices.

These people are not from Nigeria, they are migrating; they are going with sophisticate weapons. “You have a choice of stopping them or reporting to security agents to also stop them because when they destroy things, we say is the Fulani people that did it, no. So, let us solve our problems by ourselves, let us show more understanding, let us live in peace.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lender grows half year profit by 44%

Posted on Author By Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier non-interest (Islamic) bank, has recorded an increased profit from N814.3 million in half year 2019 to N1.171 billion 2020, signifying 43.87 percent increase. The bank’s latest finance position is contained in its half year result ended June 30, 2020 and submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).   The N1.171 […]
News

Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold talks with EU boss after legal action launched

Posted on Author Reporter

  Boris Johnson will hold talks with the head of the EU Commission – a day after she began legal action over his plan to potentially override the Brexit deal. Ursula von der Leyen and the prime minister are due to talk on Saturday afternoon. A Number 10 spokesperson said it is to “take stock […]
News

Navy trains personnel in use of small arms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa In order to keep her men and officers ever combatant ready to fight crimes on the waterways of the Niger Delta, the Nigerian Navy on Monday commenced the training of her officers on how to fire small arms. Speaking at the kick off of the Navy 2020 small arms firing exercise, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: