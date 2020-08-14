Ebonyi natives write Buratai, hail COAS over Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, other achievements

Some well-meaning indigenes of Ebonyi State have applauded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. T.Y Buratai for the siting of the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Abakiliki, the state capital.

In an open letter on Friday, the group, under the auspices of Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in Abuja (AEIA) also commended the COAS for the success of various operations in the state and across the country.

According to the letter signed by its president, Comrade Collins Ezedike, the Ebonyi indigenes said the army facility “would go a long way in providing quality medical services to the people of Ebonyi as well as other neighbouring states”.

The letter said, “The Association of Ebonyi People in Abuja wishes to use this medium to extend our total appreciation to the indefatigable Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai for the wonderful initiative of the establishment of the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

“Our stomach is indeed filled with joy and appreciation for the choice of Abakiliki as the location for the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital. We are incredibly humbled by the decision of the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army to choose Abakiliki from the list of cities in the whole of South-East Nigeria.

“Dear Chief of Army Staff, we the members of the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in Abuja is aware of your support and commitment towards peace and stability in the state that has resulted in the drastic reduction in the activities of bandits, kidnappers, ritualist and other criminal gangs in the state. ”

The group added that it is well informed of the COAS’ support and commitment towards peace and stability in the state that has resulted in the drastic reduction in the activities of bandits and other criminal activities.

Describing the Army chief’s commitment as “unflinching”, the group further saluted his “courage, foresight, dexterity and doggedness in leading the troops to victory in the war against terrorism, militancy and banditry”

The Ebonyi Indigenes in Abuja, however, assured the COAS of its total support and sustained cordial relationship with the state government and the entire Ebonyi people.

“The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in Abuja wishes to inform you that the people of Ebonyi State would continue to extend its support to all the army operations in the state as well as in other states in the south-east region. It is also our desire that the fruitful relationship between the government of Ebonyi State and the Nigerian Army is sustained now and in the future,” the letter added.

“As members of this association in Abuja, we wish to on behalf of our brothers and sisters in Ebonyi state and other states of the federation extend our appreciation to you and also to inform you that you have our support always.

“We also pray that God continues to grant you the wisdom to continue to lead the Nigerian Army as they carry on with the task of protecting lives and properties in Nigeria, as well as preserving the territorial integrity of the country.

“The good people of Ebonyi state would not relent in its support for the Nigerian Army in its various operations in the state and other neighbouring states as the success of the activities of the Nigerian Army would indeed be beneficial to all of us in the country.

“The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in Abuja is proud of your loft achievements as Chief of Army Staff, and it is our prayers that God grants you wisdom in the task at hand. We are grateful for your kind gestures towards Ebonyi, and we promise to always extend our support to you at all times. “

