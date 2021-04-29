Ebonyi: NDE trains 100 youths, women on food sufficiency

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Ebonyi State yesterday flagged off orientation programmes and training for no fewer than 100 beneficiaries of 2021 Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) under the directorate. The Acting Director- General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, who was represented by the state Coordinator of NDE, Mr. Igboanude Marcel, while flagging off the programme at Ezzangbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, said that the Directorate would not only expose the 100 youths and women to skills that would make them self-reliant in agricultural, but would also make take off fund available to start the businesses. He, however, noted that the three-month training was to enable the beneficiaries to acquire modern agricultural practice, adding that at the end of the exercise the beneficiaries would have been equipped with relevant skills to set up big farms towards ensuring food and meat provision, create employment, and to boost the economy of the state, among others. According to him, the participants were selected from the 13 local government areas of the state to guarantee food sufficiency, among other benefits of the programme.

