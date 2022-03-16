Ebonyi: NDLEA operative, 3 others killed, as gunmen attack agency’s office

An official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), was yesterday killed following in an attack by gunmen at the command headquarters of the agency, Ntezi axis of the ever busy Enugu/Abakaliki Express way, Ebonyi State. Others killed during the attack included, a patient at the rehabilitation center of the command and two of the gunmen that attacked the facility. The attack occurred between the hours of 2am and 4am yesterday morning. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, DSP Loverth Odah said that the hoodlums were repelled by a team of Police and the military. DSP Odah stated that the hoodlums following the superior gun battle of the security agencies escaped into the bush from where they gained access to the facility.

She noted that while two members of hoodlums were gunned down, others escaped into the bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries. DSP Odah stated that items recovered from the hoodlums includes, 140 K2 Ammunition, 2 Riffle, 30 rounds of AK 47, 36 round GPMG live Ammunition and a 4 Runner Jeep. DSP Odah said that security agencies are still combing the bushes in search of the hoodlums who sustained gunshot injuries. A resident of the area who did not want his name in print said that the gun battle which lasted for over 2 hours threw the community into panic.

He noted that most of the community members out of fear went into hiding to avoid being hurt by a stray bullet. It would be recalled that on February 20, 2022, gunmen also attacked operatives of the NDLEA at a checkpoint along the Ezzamgbo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Express road killing one official and setting ablaze their official Hilux Van.

