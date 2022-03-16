Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: NDLEA operative, 3 others killed, as gunmen attack agency’s office

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

An official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), was yesterday killed following in an attack by gunmen at the command headquarters of the agency, Ntezi axis of the ever busy Enugu/Abakaliki Express way, Ebonyi State. Others killed during the attack included, a patient at the rehabilitation center of the command and two of the gunmen that attacked the facility. The attack occurred between the hours of 2am and 4am yesterday morning. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, DSP Loverth Odah said that the hoodlums were repelled by a team of Police and the military. DSP Odah stated that the hoodlums following the superior gun battle of the security agencies escaped into the bush from where they gained access to the facility.

She noted that while two members of hoodlums were gunned down, others escaped into the bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries. DSP Odah stated that items recovered from the hoodlums includes, 140 K2 Ammunition, 2 Riffle, 30 rounds of AK 47, 36 round GPMG live Ammunition and a 4 Runner Jeep. DSP Odah said that security agencies are still combing the bushes in search of the hoodlums who sustained gunshot injuries. A resident of the area who did not want his name in print said that the gun battle which lasted for over 2 hours threw the community into panic.

He noted that most of the community members out of fear went into hiding to avoid being hurt by a stray bullet. It would be recalled that on February 20, 2022, gunmen also attacked operatives of the NDLEA at a checkpoint along the Ezzamgbo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Express road killing one official and setting ablaze their official Hilux Van.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kanu: There will be stay-at-home in S’East on Tuesday – IPOB

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says there will be a stay-at-home protest in the South East on January 18. IPOB had suspended its stay-at-home directive in the region, including the days when Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, appears in court. However, in a statement issued on Saturday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, said Kanu is billed to […]

Kyari
Metro & Crime

Kyari recovered my millions, charged case to court –Contractor

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…says DCP’s accuser, a fraudster A contractor, Eddy Obinna, has stoutly risen in defence of the Head of the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, over alleged extortion. A businessman, Afeez Mojeed, had petitioned the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for SARS Related Abuses, alleging that Kyari […]
Metro & Crime

Hospital shut as 9 medical personnel test positive in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A Specialist hospital at Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has been shut down by the Oyo State government following results of COVID-19 tests on nine medical personnel of the hospital which returned positive. New Telegraph learnt that two patients in the hospital had earlier tested positive leading to the test conducted on all the medical personnel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica