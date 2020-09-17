Ebonyi: NOA intensifies war against FGM

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Ebonyi State, has intensified its campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state in an effort to end the practice.

The Agency said the war against the practice was yielding the desired results and that many communities in the state were abandoning it following the campaign.

Director of the Agency in the state, Dr. Emma Abah stated this in Nhalagu, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state during a one-day training on ‘End FGM’ organised by the Agency with support from UNICEF.

He umplored men, as head of families, and the youths to rise against FGM and protect their families from violence and other emerging challenges against women and girls in their localities.

He described culture as one of the challenges facing the war against in rural communities and urged the people to discard the cultures that are inimical to their survival.

Abah listed forms of violence against women and girls in the society to include tribal marks, widowhood inheritance, early marriage, male child preference to females and FGM among others.

