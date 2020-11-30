News

Ebonyi: Nobody can stop us from being PDP, says National Vice-Chairman

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

The newly inaugurated National Vice- Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South East Zone, Chief Ali Odefa, has said that nobody in Ebonyi State would stop or discourage members of the party from being party members.

 

He said politics was not war and should not be made so. Odefa stated this while reacting to the rising tension in the state polity after Governor David Umahi’s defection and the protest by some members of his community, calling him an ingrate for not dumping the party and joining the governor to the APC

 

He urged members of the party to remain steadfast and commended them for their unwavering loyalty and support in what he called ‘in the face of open and unnecessary aggression.’

 

“Nobody can prevent us from following our individual political isolation and choice, after all Buhari dey, PDP dey and he never said PDP should not exist, kill all of them whereas he has the powers to do that.

 

He never stopped other political parties, he allowed everybody to follow his or her political party of choice. “Politics is not war, it is a game and during elections, whoever that wins, wins instead of all these things they are saying in the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

I have not been declared wanted, says Yemi Idowu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Business mogul, Mr. Yemi Idowu, has refuted an online report claiming that he has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The report alleged that 250,000 hectares of land in Lekki, Lagos belonging to one Mr, Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo was converted by Mr Idowu and Chief Waheed Eletu Odibo. But […]
News

Wike signs revised 2020 budget into law, donates 41 SUVs to judges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday signed into law the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill of N300,370,071,183.33 billion for 2020 fiscal year with reduction in budgetary allocations for capital and recurrent expenditure.   The revised budget, which is 48 per cent reduction from the initial budget, was reduced by the government as a result of the […]
News

Post-COVID-19: Lagos, other stakeholders seek improved transport sector

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

For the country and Lagos State in particular to get away from the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, especially the transport sector, there is the urgent need to rejig the sector through massive investments and improved funding by the government to reduce transport on cost of goods, New Telegraph has learnt. There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: