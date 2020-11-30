Ebonyi: Nobody can stop us from being PDP, says National Vice-Chairman

The newly inaugurated National Vice- Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South East Zone, Chief Ali Odefa, has said that nobody in Ebonyi State would stop or discourage members of the party from being party members.

He said politics was not war and should not be made so. Odefa stated this while reacting to the rising tension in the state polity after Governor David Umahi’s defection and the protest by some members of his community, calling him an ingrate for not dumping the party and joining the governor to the APC

He urged members of the party to remain steadfast and commended them for their unwavering loyalty and support in what he called ‘in the face of open and unnecessary aggression.’

“Nobody can prevent us from following our individual political isolation and choice, after all Buhari dey, PDP dey and he never said PDP should not exist, kill all of them whereas he has the powers to do that.

He never stopped other political parties, he allowed everybody to follow his or her political party of choice. “Politics is not war, it is a game and during elections, whoever that wins, wins instead of all these things they are saying in the state

