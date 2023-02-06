News

Ebonyi North PDP stakeholders rally support for Egwu

The stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi North senatorial district of Ebonyi State have vowed to re-elect Senator Sam Egwu for a third term in the Senate despite alleged harassment and intimidation by political thugs. Suspected political thugs had invaded the house of a stalwart of PDP, Mike Nwambam in Obegu-Aba, Ebonyi local government area of the state where the party had rallied and shot sporadically.

At the weekend, another group of political thugs with branded sienna vehicles blocked PDP supporters attending a rally at the house of former Senator of Ebonyi North, Nguji Ngele and turned them back. The party supporters later regrouped and attended the rally which was held very late following the harassment. The stakeholders of the party said Egwu has track records in the Senate that distinguish him from other candidates contesting the Ebonyi North senatorial race, adding that they will not succumb to intimidation and harassment of PDP supporters

 

