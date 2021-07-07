News

Ebonyi: NUC approves King David Medical University

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

History was made yesterday in Abuja, as King David University of Medical Sciences, built by the administration of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi, was approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The university was the 197th university in Nigeria and the most beautiful university complex in Africa. The King David University of Medical Sci-ences (KDUMS), Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, was designed as an ultramodern 21st century state-of-the-art international medical university. The university’s central goal was for specialised manpower development in the most conducive environment in all aspects of medical specialties with the highest form of professionalism, ethics and excellence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG begins implementation of new visa policy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of a new visa policy and the consequent implementation of the new fees. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) made the disclosure in a statement yesterday. While many had expressed reservations over the new visa regime, which among others, made provision for issuance of visa on arrival, the government […]
News

COVID-19: Edo, Enugu record 116 new cases as govt calls for caution

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

E do and Enugu states, yesterday, both recorded 116 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.     While Edo State recorded 60 confirmed cases, Enugu State recorded 56. With the continuous rise in confirmed cases in Edo State, the government has reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the […]
News

Students escape death as fire guts Benue school hostel

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Students of Mount St. Michael’s Secondary School, Aliade in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State, escaped death as mysterious fire on Thursday burnt down the Saint Luke’s Hotel. Though there was no casualty in the disaster, Saturday Telegraph gathered, however, that the students lost their belongings to the inferno. Items lost included food stuffs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica