Ebonyi: NUC approves King David Medical University

History was made yesterday in Abuja, as King David University of Medical Sciences, built by the administration of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi, was approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC). The university was the 197th university in Nigeria and the most beautiful university complex in Africa. The King David University of Medical Sci-ences (KDUMS), Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, was designed as an ultramodern 21st century state-of-the-art international medical university. The university’s central goal was for specialised manpower development in the most conducive environment in all aspects of medical specialties with the highest form of professionalism, ethics and excellence.
