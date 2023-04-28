Ebonyi: Nwifuru gears to consolidate on Umahi’s achievements

From May 29, attention will be shifted to Chief Francis Nwifuru as the 4th democratically elected Governor of Ebonyi State. UCHENNA INYA reports on the governor-elect’s plan to consolidate on achievements of the outgoing administration

The speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru, who was declared winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will be sworn-in as the 4th elected governor of Ebonyi State on May 29.

The State Returning Officer of INEC during the governorship election, Prof. Charles Igwe, who is the Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), while declaring the results, said Nwifuru polled a total of 199,131 votes to beat his main challengers, Chief Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Prof. Bernard Odoh of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who garnered 80,191 and 52,198 votes, respectively. The commission thereafter issued Certificate of Return to Nwifuru. Reacting to his victory, Nwifuru promised to meet the needs of the people of the state through his manifesto christened “The People’s Charter of Needs.”

Commending Governor Dave Umahi and his wife, Rachel, for their roles in his emergence as the new governor of the state, he said: “Despite my frailties, they saw me worthy to fill in the big shoes of serving as the next governor of Ebonyi State. God bless you, Your Excellencies. I will not disappoint you.” The Ebonyi Governor-elect added: “This is a thoroughly deserved victory for Ebonyi people, for continuity and consolidation on the brilliant works of the present administration. We came on Divine Mandate and together, we shall all work to meet the needs of Ebonyi people, that’s why our manifesto is themed ‘The People’s Charter of Needs.’

“During our campaigns, we laid before you, my dear people, what will be the essence of our administration and I make proud to say that we will not deter in fulfilling our promises to you.” He commended his fellow contestants for bringing out their bests in the course of the contest, saying: “We are all winners.”

He noted: “I thank very specially, all my fellow candidates from all other political parties, who went on this journey with me fervently in a bid to make the lives of our people better. We brought out the bests in one another and I make bold to say, that we are all winners.” Speaking while receiving his Certificate of Return from INEC, Nwifuru again extended the olive branch to his opponents at the poll and urged them to join hands with him to build a state everyone will be proud of. He promised to run an-all inclusive administration in the state. He also promised to ensure checks and balances in his administration. He commended leaders of the state across political parties for supporting him at the poll, describing the APC as a party that believes in the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

He said the support he received from leaders of the state across political parties, shows that leaders of the party were more interested in the unity and peaceful coexistence of the people of the state. His words: “Today, Ebonyi people go about their businesses in the mood of celebration because their choice has been declared Governor-elect on the platform of the APC. I stand here, distinguished leaders of our dear state, to thank you immensely for believing and ensuring that the rights and well-spoken votes of the people counted.

“This very action has made our Divine Mandate platform to triumph in the great contest of Saturday, March 18. The passionate disposition and actions of neutrality have brought to bear, the desire of the greater number of Ndi Ebonyi. “I thank all my fellow candidates, who went on this great journey with me – Dr. Chukwuma Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Benard Ifeanyichukwu Odoh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sunday Opoke of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Prophet Chris Adol -Awam of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). I call on them to embrace this Divine mandate and eschew all differences, so that we can work together for the peace and development of Ndi Ebonyi, as I strongly believe that the campaign was a race to serve our people.

“Therefore, I invite all of them, to join me in building a state that we all will be proud of, as my administration will run an all-inclusive government. “Distinguished Ebonyians, the journey to this level was tough, but God Almighty sanctioned the mandate He has given to us for continuity and consolidation. For the fact that this lofty height was very terrifying and educative, we anchor our hope on this great mandate given to us by God Almighty alone. “I themed my manifesto, ‘The Peoples Charter of Needs’ and we have said in many fora that this charter will be based on open governance and performance management, with the aim to make decisions through citizen’s input while focusing on outputs. And I sincerely believe that our credibility and task ahead of us will avail us more positive ideas that will propagate the development of our dear State, Ebonyi. “I want to assure you, Ndi Ebonyi that as your governor, I will maintain checks and balances in government. That means that the Principle of Separation of Power will be given priority. The rule of law will be given space to thrive and the security of lives and property will take centre stage.

Ebonyi will be a point of reference in education and the destination for quality health delivery services. “We will maintain existing infrastructures cost-effectively and extend same to our rural communities. There will be respect for our traditional institutions. Our administration shall ensure obedience to the course of development and implementation of government policies and programmes.

“Distinguished elders, our dear visitors, in our tenure as governor, Ndi Ebonyi, practical farming will be given ultimate interest for us to achieve the value-chain needed in our society today. Human capital development as it stands today has a ministry of its own and a lot had been done. We are going to complement that effort by changing the coast movement and introduce vocational trainings at all spheres of life as this will bring new innovations and skills in the system. “Basically, we will continue to search and admit more business moguls of repute to invest in our commercial facilities. We shall partner with business people to establish their subsidiaries in Ebonyi State. We will empower Ebonyi people with business talents and ideas within and across the nation to develop themselves and boost our economy.

Our government shall ensure that Ebonyi people who are into importation shall use the state as their point of distribution of their goods. We will commit to actualization of industrialization and upsurge of companies in the state through public-private partnership. “We will promote the manufacture of basic consumables of the people in the State with the realities of demand.

Our administration shall promote purchase, usage and export of our local content and reactivate Ebonyi State Pipe Production Company. “To our dear brothers, sisters, sensible partner of every government – the civil servants, as many of you have read in my manifesto, that there will be regular promotion of workers and payment of salaries, pension, and gratuities. Training and retraining of workers will form part of the policies of our government as that will improve service delivery.”

It would be recalled that Nwifuru had while unveiling his manifesto tagged during the campaigns, described himself as destiny child, who grew from grass to grace through dint of hard work, determination and God’s grace. “In all my struggles and strides, I strived to be the best at everything, even though opportunities were limited. Right from my young age, I explored my environment and was never idle for any reason. “I shall run the government of Ebonyi State on the principle of People’s Charter of Needs. The Charter shall be based in open governance and performance management, with the aim to make decisions through citizens’ input while focusing on outcomes and outputs.

I shall hold town hall meetings with the people of Ebonyi State and residents to ensure that government, citizens and organized private sector work together to implement and sustain people grown governance. I will rely on my core values of humility, integrity and accountability in serving you as the governor of Ebonyi State. These and many more we will achieve together,” he said then. Governor Umahi, who will bow out of office as the third democratically elected governor of the state, in explanation of his choice of Nwifuru as successor, said the Governor-elect has been in the system with him and is an honest and hardworking man. The governor, who made the explanation, when Nwifuru came to present his Certificate of Return to him, said he couldn’t have supported any other person to succeed him other that the speaker. He said: “The Speaker has a wealth of experience.

How did I come to know him? I am a hunter of men of integrity. The PDP secretariat was virtually built by him and Valentine Okike. I will give him money to go to market; he will go and bring back the balance. I didn’t know him from Adam, he was just a common official but he became so popular and trusted that we started running the party together and we built that secretariat. “From there, he went to the House of Assembly. He was victimized so much because of me. But he is here, I never used him. In fact, we never met to strategize on anything but just because he refused to betray me, he became the target for eight years, he lost everything. And then, I came on board because we all fought together and then he became the speaker and you say I should not support him, won’t God be fighting me?

“So, anybody who felt that I shouldn’t have supported him is a product of the devil because he that pays evil for good done unto him, evil will not depart from his household. And again, he is younger. He must give power to the youths. We need to inject younger blood into Ebonyi State, those who can work, those who can help the young governor.” There is no doubt that the people of Ebonyi State expect much from Nwifuru because of his experience.

The Governorelect, who is in his 40s, is expected to bring leadership experience which he acquired from his political god-father, Umahi to bear. He has been in the state political system for more than 16 years. He was in the state PDP as one of its leaders from where he contested for the House of Assembly election for Izzi West State constituency and won and has been in House of Assembly since 12 years now. During his first tenure, he was the deputy chief whip of the Assembly. He was elected speaker of the Assembly during his second tenure. He was also elected the speaker for the second time during his third tenure from where he contested the 2023 governorship election and won.