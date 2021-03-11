Ebonyi offers deceased policemen families N4m

Ebonyi State government has given N1million each to families of four policemen, who died in a ghastly motor accident while returning from Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state where they were deployed to stop the lingering war between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in the area.

The deceased were, ASP Ochieme Emmanuel, who was the commander of the team, Edeth Ekpo, Sgt. Ifeanyi Ituma, Constable James Chukwuebuka.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, presented the cash donation to the bereaved families at the Police Officers Mess, Abakaliki the state capital.

He regretted that the deceased did not die in the battlefield as they died in an auto crash after they were done with their official assignment.

Aliyu revealed that out of 14 officers in the police Hilux van returning from the peacekeeping mission, the command lost four persons in the fatal accident, while 10 sustained various degrees of injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...