Metro & Crime

Ebonyi offers deceased policemen families N4m

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

Ebonyi State government has given N1million each to families of four policemen, who died in a ghastly motor accident while returning from Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state where they were deployed to stop the lingering war between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in the area.
The deceased were, ASP Ochieme Emmanuel, who was the commander of the team, Edeth Ekpo, Sgt. Ifeanyi Ituma, Constable James Chukwuebuka.
The state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, presented the cash donation to the bereaved families at the Police Officers Mess, Abakaliki the state capital.
He regretted that the deceased did not die in the battlefield as they died in an auto crash after they were done with their official assignment.
Aliyu revealed that out of 14 officers in the police Hilux van returning from the peacekeeping mission, the command lost four persons in the fatal accident, while 10 sustained various degrees of injuries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara wins $16.9m in SFTAS achievements for 2019/2020

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has won $16.9 million worth of achievements in the 2019/2020 World Bank-supported State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme for results — the highest ever achieved by the state since the initiative began in 2018. The awards reportedly came after the state satisfied the disbursements linked indicators (DLIs) as contained in […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill an Assistant Police Commissioner in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

The security situation in Cross River State has hit a new low with the killing of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Egbe Eko Edum in Calabar in the early hours of Wednesday. ACP Edum, an indigene of the state who was, until his death the Commanding Officer of 73 PMF Squadron at Magumeri in […]
Metro & Crime

23-year-old shop worker allegedly commits suicide over suspension in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

A 23-year-old female worker at the Akure outlet of a shopping chain (name withheld) in Ondo State has committed suicide following her suspension from work. The late worker identified as Jumoke Kehinde was said to have drank a harmful pesticide known as ‘Sniper’ at her apartment on New Year eve at Kajola axis, along Oda […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica