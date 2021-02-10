Ebonyi: PDP, APC battle internal crises

The two dominant political parties in Ebonyi State–the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have continued to flex muscles ahead of 2023 general election, UCHENNA INYA reports.

PDP crisis Prior to last November’s exit of Governor Dave Umahi from the Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the affairs of the party was quite peaceful, organized and united. But since he left the party and joined APC, the party has not known peace as it has split into two factions; one loyal to Chief Fred Udeogu and the other to Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi.

The party was under the leadership of Nwebonyi but immediately Governor Umahi defected to the APC, the National Working Committee of the party dissolved the Nwebonyi led State Working Committee and inaugurated a Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party with Udeogu as its Chairman.

Since then, peace and unity grew wing and flew out of the party as the dissolved State Working Committee described the action of the NWC as illegal, null and void and of no effect. It insisted that it remains in charge of the party in the state and even warned the Caretaker Committee not to attempt taking over the party secretariat as according to it, that will be very suicidal.

The dissolved Working Committee immediately proceeded to the state high court to challenge the action of the NWC and instituted a suit against it and the Caretaker Committee.

The matter was handled by the state Chief Judge, Justice Anselem Nwigwe who later recused himself from the suit. It was transferred to another judge, Justice Elvis Ngene, who also withdrew from it and later transferred to Justice Vincent Nwanchor also did the same. Two of the Judges; Ngene and Nwanchor cited close relationships with some defendants of the suit as the reasons for their withdrawals.

The suit which has its number as HAB/161/2020 was to be ruled on the 18th of January, 2021 but was adjourned till 20th of January, 2021 following an application by Counsel to the Defendants, Chief Mudi Erenede that they had filed an application on the jurisdiction of the State High court on the matter.

At a resumed sitting, Erenede tendered another application asking the Presiding Judge, Justice Nwanchor to recuse himself on grounds that he was a brother to the Depu- ty Governor of the state, Dr. Kelechi Igwe who was an interested party in the suit.

He contended that the Presiding Judge failed to protect him in the last adjourned date when Counsel to Chief Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, Chief Roy Nweze threatened to slap him and therefore urged him to hands off the matter.

But in his counter motion, Counsel to Chief Nwebonyi, Roy Umahi urged the court to dismiss the application as the claim of brotherhood with the Deputy Governor would not taint his judgment. He also averred that there was no factual evidence to support the claim that he threatened to slap Counsel to the defendants.

After listening to the arguments, the Presiding Judge, Justice Nwanchor ruled that he could not deny the fact that he was of the same community with the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Kelechi Igwe and therefore recused himself to protect the integrity of the court.

He however, dismissed claims that he did not protect Counsel to the defendants noting that courts intervention during the face-off between the two counsels was corroborated by other legal professions present at the court.

However, Counsel to the Plaintiff, Chief Roy Nweze said nothing had gone wrong as the substantive matter must be heard and judgment obtained from it no matter the delay tactics being deployed by the defendants.

But less than 24 hours after the ruling, a group of youths loyal to the Nwebonyi faction of the party numbering over 100 besieged the Court premises to register their anger over the ruling. It took the intervention of the Police to disperse the protesters and stop them from gaining access into the various Court divisions which had already commenced sitting.

The Udeogu faction of the party proceeded to a High Court sitting in Abuja presided over by Justice E. I Ekwo secured interlocutory injunction restraining Nwebonyi and five others from parading themselves as members of the State Executives of the Party.

Granting the order sequel to a motion on notice in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1609/2020, between Hon. Fred Udeogu and 11 others V. Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi (for himself and as representing members of the dissolved Ebonyi State PDP Executive Committee) and 5 others, Justice Ekwo restrained the Local Government and Ward Executives from not only parading themselves but also using the State Secretariat of the PDP in Ebonyi or any of its property still in their custody.

The Court equally ordered the Police and INEC to desist from giving any form of recognition whatsoever to all the restrained parties. But there was commotion at Party secretariat when armed Policemen stormed the secretariat to disperse supporters of the two warring groups who clashed over attempt by the Udeogu faction to take over the secretariat.

Youth leader of the Udeogu led PDP, Obinna Iteshi and two young men were arrested by the police.

There was heavy presence of armed policemen at the party secretariat with gunshots heard at the secretariat. In a release, the Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Silas Onu said “today, we are deeply saddened to report that the lives of Ebonyi people are no longer valuable to those mandated to protect them.

Upon a valid Court order which restrained Nwebonyi and his urchins from parading themselves as leaders or even members of the People’s Democratic Party, we duly notified the police of our intention to access our Secretariat today.

“Upon arrival, the police were obviously ordered to frustrate that effort and they swung into action. Firstly, the Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Operations asked that we go and obtained an ‘Enforcement Order’ as if the case is one requiring further order (s) to give validity to the initial order – this is laughable.

“The Police came and began to arrest our members on a spurious claim that the already vandalised Secretariat is now being vandalised today (scripted cover-up for Nwebonyi).

Later today, Mr. Nwebonyi will hold a press conference alleging this falsehood as a cover-up for his criminal act of wilful vandalism and stealing of PDP properties. We have made this complaint a long time ago, but the Police have refused, neglected, or failed to even open any investigation.

But Nwebonyi denied that there was no injunction stopping him from operating as the Chairman of the party. He accused some members of the Udeogu faction of the party of taking laws into their hands by gaining access to the party secretariat to be operating as leaders of the party in the state.

Nwebonyi said “hoodlums led by Elder Fred Udeogu, Barrister Mudi Ehrenede and one Barrister Obinna Iteshi wanted to burn down the party secretariat. Barrister Obinna Iteshi has been arrested.

The police said that both parties should quit the secretariat and we obeyed the order until the matter in court is finally determined. But they took the law into their hands and wanted to burn down the secretariat. I am happy that the law enforcement agents are living up to expectations.

There is nothing like an injunction they have to take over the party secretariat to my knowledge. Meanwhile, the state Police Command, on the day of the clash between the two factions of the party, arraigned the youth leader of the Udeogu led PDP, Obinna Iteshi and two young men who were picked on the road when the incident occurred.

Also arrested and arraigned together with Iteshi were one Ngamgbo Chukwunonso and Nwakpa Chibuzor. While the first accused was said to have been allegedly arrested within the party Secretariat, the second and third accused persons were said to be returning from exams, when they were picked by the police.

APC crisis

The state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not also free from the internal wrangling.

Some members of the party in the state under the aegis of Concerned Ebonyi State APC Stakeholders and Concerned Foundation Members of APC in Ebonyi State, have petitioned the Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Committee, alleging that the newly constituted Stanley Okoro-led Caretaker Committee of the party in the state was illegal and should not be recognized by the NWC.

In a three-page petition with the signature and seal of Ndah Kato & Co chambers, Adonkolo, Lokoja, Kogi State, dated 25th January, 2021, the petitioners alleged that the appointment of Stanley Okoro, a serving Commissioner in the state, as the Chairman of the APC Ebonyi state Caretaker Committee, was in breach of the resolutions of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC held on 8th day of December, 2020.

“We are the Solicitors to Chief Silas Oketa,Hon Linus Nweze, Chief Ogbu Joseph Nweke, concerned Ebonyi State APC stakeholders and concerned foundation members of APC in Ebonyi State. It is on their definite instructions that we write this letter”, the petition noted.

The petitioners explained that during the NEC meeting, the party had resolved and approved the dissolution of all the party organs, and also in its 4th resolution unanimously approved the reconstitution and the composition of the dissolved Excos to serve in their respective offices in a Caretaker Committee capacity.

They argued that following the unanimous decision of the NEC, it was clear that the elected APC Excos led by Chief Eze Nwachukwu Eze, Engr Jeff Ogbu and others still remained the valid APC Caretaker Committee in Ebonyi state, by virtue of the NEC 4th resolution.

“Our clients are baffled that the new entrants, who are yet to formally register as members of the APC in Ebonyi state, are now treating the foundation members of the APC in Ebonyi state as a pariah or strangers and boasted openly that they are the owners of the APC and are now busy demanding for and struggling to take over the structure of the party in Ebonyi state, with the support of some compromised members of the party.

This is the height of impunity, which is a danger sign and signal, which the party should not joke with or treat with levity”, the petitioners alleged.

The petitioners added that the purported imposition of some PDP card-carrying members, led by Stanley Okoro, had attracted much condemnations, protests and objection by the teaming foundation members and stakeholders of APC in Ebonyi state.

“Information now at our clients’ disposal indicates that the aforesaid impostors, who are yet to formally register as APC members in Ebonyi state, have concluded the plans to impose themselves as the APC Caretaker Committee in Ebonyi state, to hijack the materials meant for the party in Ebonyi state, as regards the yet to be kick started APC membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“Be informed that the APC constitution remains the ground norm which guides the party and its members.

To be noted that the APC resolution unanimously reached on 08/12/2020 is still valid and subsisting and no member(s) of the Party, no matter how highly placed, can by use of arbitrary fiat, deception; unconventional and illegal method, impose or adopted the purported APC Caretaker Committee led by Stanley Okoro as its Caretaker Committee in Ebonyi state.

“To be noted that, should the party insist on the adventure, any acts or actions by the purported APC Caretaker Committee led by Stanley Okoro remains null and void, hence the need for the APC NEC and its leadership to look before they leap to avoid any regret or a situation of helplessness, which is inevitable, should the party decide to throw caution to the wind?

The wrangling in the APC has deepened as a chieftain of the party, Friday Nworie dragged the Mai Mana Buni-led APC National Working Committee to court.

Nworie through his lawyer, Okoro Nkemakolam, is praying a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to nullify the dissolution of the Ebonyi State Executive Committee of the Party, in which he served as the secretary.

Political pundits in the state are of the belief that the suits, countersuits and the internal wrangling in the two major parties in the state are sponsored by aggrieved prominent stakeholders and members of the parties to grab the structures of the parties ahead of the 2023 general elections

