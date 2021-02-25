Ebonyi, PDP bicker over destruction of Anyim’s billboard

Ebonyi State government and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) traded words yesterday over destruction of birthday billboards of former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim. Some birthday billboards of Anyim at strategic locations in the state especially the capital city were destroyed.

Apparently piqued, the Fred Udeogu-led Caretaker Committee of the PDP which was recently sacked by a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, accused the state government of being behind the destruction of the billboards scattered across the state to commemorate Anyim’s 60th birthday.

Udeogu, who condemned the billboard destruction, called on security agents to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. He said: “We are not having issues with the state government but the attacks and victimization that we have been receiving from that size is very unbearable, like the removal of our billboards. “Last Friday, some concerned indigenes of Ebonyi State placed a giant billboard for the birthday of the former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, at the Union bank junction and at the next morning, including the PDP billboards, were all removed to the ground by thugs and we know those who sponsored them. “We don’t encourage hooliganism in this state. If we have been doing that, this state wouldn’t have been governable.

I am using this opportunity on behalf of my friends and the good people of the genuine PDP, to advice the people that are sponsoring these young men, to desist from that. I have always emphasis that nobody has the monopoly of violence.” But in a swift, Ebonyi Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, said “for somebody to wake up and calls himself the factional leader of PDP and begins to say that government destroyed the billboard of Senator Anyim Pius is very insensitive, it is a sign and a mark of irresponsibility.

