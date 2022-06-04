Ebonyi: PDP candidates, stakeholders tackle NWC over fresh primaries

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State for the 2023 general elections, yesterday warned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party against re-conducting the primaries that produced them on May 29. This was as former Deputy National Secretary of the party, Chief Onwe Solomon Onwe, former State Chairman of the Party, Chief Ugorji Ama Oti, and other chieftains of the party accused the NWC of destroying the party in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections. There has been leadership tussle in Ebonyi State chapter of the PDP between Tochukwu Okorie, who was elected Chairman in the party’s state Executive Election last year, and Silas Onu, who served as the Publicity Secretary of the party on acting capacity and also contested the Chairmanship of the party with Okorie. Miffed by the outcome of the Chairmanship election, Onu filed a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja claiming that he was the only candidate who purchased form for the position of the party’s Chairmanship. In its judgment, the Federal High Court granted Onu all the reliefs sought prompting immediate swearing in of the plaintiff by a notary public. But, Okorie proceeded to the Appeal Court for a stay of execution pending the determination of the substantive suit. Though it was granted, Onu held onto power claiming that there was an order of the Federal High Court restraining the application of a stay of execution on a judgment that had been implemented.

Onu also went ahead to conduct the primary elections for the state and national assembly positions as well as that of the governorship position on Sunday. National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, had in obedience to the High Court ruling written to INEC recognising Ọnụ as the Chairman of the party, which made Onu to conduct the Sunday primaries of the party at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki. The candidates, who emerged winners on the Sunday May 29, primaries of the party, told journalists yesterday that any fresh primaries of the party in Ebonyi will be an exercise in futility. The leader of the candidates, Lazurus Ogbee, who was declared winner for Ezza South/ Ikwo Federal Constituency, said: “National Working Committee slated two days for the conduct of primaries in Ebonyi State on May 28, was State Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial. “The state Chapter of the party duly complied with that directive and conducted the primaries thereby nominating a very transparent primary election that was observed, monitored by INEC, security agencies at all levels. “The election was certified as the most transparent primary conducted in recent times. “Unfortunately, today we started hearing rumors that the same National Working Committee that sent, directed and instructed that primary election shall be conducted in the state on 28 and 29, has reversed themselves again to direct for another primary election at the same level of nominations should be re-conducted in Ebonyi State.”

