Ebonyi PDP Caretaker Chair petitions Police, DSS over alleged threat to life

Ebonyi State Caretaker Chairman of the People’s DemocraticParty(PDP), Chief Fred Udeogu, yesterday petitionedCommissionerof Police and the Director of State Security Services(DSS) over alleged attacksandthreatstohislifeby the state government.

In a six-paragraph petition he personally signed, Udeogu urged the security agencies to save his life from the agents of Ebonyi State government. He further urged security agencies to immediately investigate alleged attacks and threats to his life with a view to arresting and prosecuting those behind it. Udeogu said: “I write to request you (commissioner of police, DSS) to take immediate investigation into these dangerous threats to my life and limbs. Deciding to belong toapoliticalpartyof mychoice should not be an invitation of death tome. I implore you to act fast to save my life.

“There is evil plot against me. This plots started when I was made Caretaker Chairman of PDP in Ebonyi State.” But the government described Udeogu’s claim as being afraid of his shadow. In a statement signed by Special Assistant to Governor DaveUmahionMedia, Francis Nwaze, said it is was concerned on governance in the state and would not join issues with Udeogu. “Udeogu’s alleged threat to his life bythe governorisa joke. Udogu is displaying a show of weakness which is an indication of a person afraid of his shadow. He should grow up and focus on doing the right things and not the things that will attract the masses hate for him.

