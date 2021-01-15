News

Ebonyi PDP Caretaker Chair petitions Police, DSS over alleged threat to life

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Caretaker Chairman of the People’s DemocraticParty(PDP), Chief Fred Udeogu, yesterday petitionedCommissionerof Police and the Director of State Security Services(DSS) over alleged attacksandthreatstohislifeby the state government.

In a six-paragraph petition he personally signed, Udeogu urged the security agencies to save his life from the agents of Ebonyi State government. He further urged security agencies to immediately investigate alleged attacks and threats to his life with a view to arresting and prosecuting those behind it. Udeogu said: “I write to request you (commissioner of police, DSS) to take immediate investigation into these dangerous threats to my life and limbs. Deciding to belong toapoliticalpartyof mychoice should not be an invitation of death tome. I implore you to act fast to save my life.

“There is evil plot against me. This plots started when I was made Caretaker Chairman of PDP in Ebonyi State.” But the government described Udeogu’s claim as being afraid of his shadow. In a statement signed by Special Assistant to Governor DaveUmahionMedia, Francis Nwaze, said it is was concerned on governance in the state and would not join issues with Udeogu. “Udeogu’s alleged threat to his life bythe governorisa joke. Udogu is displaying a show of weakness which is an indication of a person afraid of his shadow. He should grow up and focus on doing the right things and not the things that will attract the masses hate for him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’IBOM GOVT. ENLISTS SUPPORT OF RELIGIOUS LEADERS FOR CONTINUOUS PEACE IN THE STATE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…sets to rejig educational curriculum for skills acquisition Akwa Ibom State Government has renewed it call on religious leaders and faith based organisations to partner with the administration in its determination to rid the state of cultism and other forms of criminality in order to make the state an investor’s haven and a safe place […]
News

PSN seeks reinstatement of consultant pharmacist cadre in Lagos

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Pharmacists under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Charpter, have called on the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to lift the suspension imposed on the consultant cadre for pharmacists in the employment of Lagos State. Also, the PSN in Lagos State had urged Sanwo-Olu to fulfill his campaign promise […]
News

US shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

Posted on Author Reporter

  A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack. A 37-year-old male suspect was in custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police said in a social media post. Two of those who were shot […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica