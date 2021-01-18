Ebonyi PDP crisis: Court fixes ruling

The Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the state capital, Monday fixed Wednesday for ruling on the suit challenging the dissolution of the Ward, Local Government and State executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state by the national leadership of the party.

The ruling, which was supposed to be delivered on Monday, was abruptly adjourned by the presiding Judge, Justice Vincent Nwanchor, apparently to douse the tension created by the parties involved on the matter.

Counsel to the PDP, Barr Mudi Erhenede told the court to stay further action on the matter since the defendants were challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case in the Appellate Court.

Erhenede, who is also the Legal Adviser to the Ebonyi State PDP Caretaker Committee, contended that for the interest of justice and fairness, it was proper for the lower court to stay action on the matter pending the determination of the appeal.

But Counsel to the Plaintiffs, Arthur Obi (SAN) said it was a settled law that a ruling of the court could not be arrested for whatsoever reason, except on the ground of abuse of court processes, adding that the ground canvassed by the defendants to arrest the proposed ruling was not tenable in law.

