Ebonyi PDP crisis: Court fixes ruling

The Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the state capital, Monday fixed  Wednesday for ruling on the suit challenging the dissolution of the Ward, Local Government and State executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state by the national leadership of the party.

The ruling, which was supposed to be delivered on Monday,  was abruptly adjourned by the presiding Judge, Justice Vincent Nwanchor, apparently to douse the tension created by the parties involved on the matter.

Counsel to the PDP, Barr Mudi Erhenede told the court to stay further action on the matter since the defendants were challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case in the Appellate Court.

Erhenede, who is also the Legal Adviser to the Ebonyi State PDP Caretaker Committee, contended that for the interest of justice and fairness, it was proper for the lower court to stay action on the matter pending the determination of the appeal.

 

But Counsel to the Plaintiffs, Arthur Obi (SAN) said it was a settled law that a ruling of the court could not be arrested for whatsoever reason, except on the ground of abuse of court processes, adding that the ground canvassed by the defendants  to arrest the proposed ruling was not tenable in law.

Politics

Ondo APC: How Reconciliation Committee saved party – Peller

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency and secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Reconciliatory Committee in Ondo State, Hon. Shina Peller has said that the interventions of the Committee had saved implosion in the state party. The APC Caretaker/Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee set up the Reconciliation Committee chaired by the Governor of Niger […]
Politics

2020: Ondo APC, harmonisation and victory

Posted on Author Alex Kalejaye

Genuine reconciliation paves the way for harmonious working relationship within a system. And with that comes quality planning and efficiency in implementation. The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not unmindful of all these, when it resolved to explore the path of reconciliation, after its governorship primary on July 20. The […]
Politics Top Stories

Edo 2020: Oshiomhole apologies to Enigies for endorsing Obaseki as gov

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

*Leads Ize-Iyamu to receive blessings of Dukes in Benin Kingdom The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received the blessings of the Enigies (Dukes) in the Benin Kingdom to emerge victorious in the September 19 election. Besides, the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, […]

