Ebonyi PDP crisis: Court sacks Caretaker Committee

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State yesterday sacked Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Chief Fred Udeogu. The court described the committee as illegal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognize the Caretaker Committee constituted by the national leadership of the PDP to pilot the affairs of the party in the state after dissolving the State Working Committee of the party led by Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi following defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court maintained that the dissolution of the State Working Committee of the PDP which was illegal would not stand. The court’s order followed a suit instituted by Nnachi Okoro, Legal Adviser of the Nwebonyiled State Working Committee.

Okoro had in the suit, argued that his purported removal from office as the legal Adviser of the PDP by virtue of the dissolution of the purported State Working Committee of the party without fair hearing, was contrary to the party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

However, Justice Aluko Akintayo in a threehour judgment ruled that the purported dissolution of the State Working Committee of the PDP in Ebonyi State which led to the removal of the plaintiff was not only absurd, but inconsistent with the provisions of the party’s constitution as well as the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Akintayo noted that the party acted harshly without any evidence of wrong doing against the plaintiff, adding that the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the APC was in exercise of his fundamental human rights to freedom of association and cannot be a justifiable ground to remove the Plaintiff from office. He held that the PDP had failed to prove before the court its allegations of anti-party activities and attempt to destabilize the PDP levelled against the Ebonyi State Executive Committee of the party

