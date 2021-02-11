Metro & Crime

Ebonyi PDP crisis: Court sacks Caretaker Committee

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Thursday sacked the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Chief Fred Udeogu.

The court described the committee as illegal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the Caretaker Committee constituted by the national leadership of the PDP to pilot the affairs of the party in Ebonyi State after dissolving the state’s Working Committee of the party led by Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi following the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court maintained that the dissolution of the state’s Working Committee of the PDP was illegal.

The court order followed a suit instituted by Barrister Nnachi Okoro, Legal Adviser of the Nwebonyi-led Working Committee.

Okoro, had in the suit, argued that his purported removal from office, as the Legal Adviser of the PDP by virtue of the dissolution of the purported state Working Committee of the party without fair hearing, was contrary to the Party’s constitution and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and urged the court to so hold.

The presiding Judge, Justice Aluko Akintayo, in a three-hour judgment, ruled that the purported dissolution of the state’s Working Committee of the PDP in Ebonyi State which led to the removal of the Plaintiff, was not only absurd, but inconsistent with the provisions of the Party’s constitution as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Justice Akintayo noted that the party acted harshly without any evidence of wrongdoing against the Plaintiff, adding that the defection of Governor Umahi to the APC was in exercise of his fundamental human right of freedom of association and cannot be a justifiable ground to remove the Plaintiff from office.

Akintayo held that the PDP failed to prove before the court, its allegations of anti-party activities and attempts to destabilize the PDP levelled against the Ebonyi State Executive Committee of the Party.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ile Arugbo: Asa Investment appeals High Court ruling, applies for stay of execution

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Asa Investments, owned by the Saraki family, has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State,  challenging the August 6, 2020 ruling of Justice Abiodun Adebara of the Kwara State High Court. Justice Adebara had, in his ruling, lifted the interim order of injunction the […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: BUA supports Kaduna with three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BUA Group has donated three fully-equipped ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks to the Kaduna State Government. This came barely 48 hours after Bauchi and Gombe states received three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks each from the group. This is in addition to the N100 million BUA gave to the Kaduna State government at the height of […]
Metro & Crime

Nigerian engineers to flush out quacks in construction industry – National Chairman

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. Aishatu Aliyu Umar has disclosed that civil engineers under her leadership has launched a war to flush all quacks and every unscrupulous element in the construction industry. Umar stated this during the Investiture of the 4th Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica