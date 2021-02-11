Ebonyi PDP crisis: Court sacks Caretaker Committee

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Thursday sacked the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Chief Fred Udeogu.

The court described the committee as illegal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the Caretaker Committee constituted by the national leadership of the PDP to pilot the affairs of the party in Ebonyi State after dissolving the state’s Working Committee of the party led by Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi following the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court maintained that the dissolution of the state’s Working Committee of the PDP was illegal.

The court order followed a suit instituted by Barrister Nnachi Okoro, Legal Adviser of the Nwebonyi-led Working Committee.

Okoro, had in the suit, argued that his purported removal from office, as the Legal Adviser of the PDP by virtue of the dissolution of the purported state Working Committee of the party without fair hearing, was contrary to the Party’s constitution and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and urged the court to so hold.

The presiding Judge, Justice Aluko Akintayo, in a three-hour judgment, ruled that the purported dissolution of the state’s Working Committee of the PDP in Ebonyi State which led to the removal of the Plaintiff, was not only absurd, but inconsistent with the provisions of the Party’s constitution as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Justice Akintayo noted that the party acted harshly without any evidence of wrongdoing against the Plaintiff, adding that the defection of Governor Umahi to the APC was in exercise of his fundamental human right of freedom of association and cannot be a justifiable ground to remove the Plaintiff from office.

Akintayo held that the PDP failed to prove before the court, its allegations of anti-party activities and attempts to destabilize the PDP levelled against the Ebonyi State Executive Committee of the Party.

Like this: Like Loading...