Ebonyi PDP crisis deepens as chairman suspends deputy, three others

The crisis in the Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday deepened as the Chairman, Toochukwu Okorie, announced the suspension of his deputy, Ifeanyi Nworie, and the Publicity Secretary, Nwoba Chika Nwoba. Okorie also announced the suspension of the Youth Leader, Obinna Iteshi and Legal Adviser,Chief Mudi Erhrenede.

Okorie, who addressed a press conference on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC), said the four officials were suspended following a petition filed by a member of the party, Okorie Reuben. He said the officials were accused of infractions as outlined in Section 58(1) of the party’s constitution (as amended), adding that the petitioner attached a sworn affidavit in support of his petition. The Chairman said: “SEC unanimously approved and ratified the suspension for the period of one month as presented in the memo.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ifeanyi Nworie, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, Murdi Erhrenede and Obinna Iteshi have been suspended from the party for one month beginning from July 4 in line with extant provisions of the constitution of PDP. “Accordingly, the suspended members are barred from every activity of the party during the period of the suspension. They have also been referred to the state disciplinary committee of the party for further hearing of the petition.”

 

