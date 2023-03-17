Ebonyi PDP Crisis: Embattled Chairman Tackles Deputy, Legal Adviser

The crisis rocking the Ebonyi State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may be far from the end as the leaders of the party have refused to sheath their swords.

The party was polarized into two during the primaries last year.

It deepened after the primaries when two leaders of the party; Chief Obinna Ogba and Chief Ifeanyi Odii who were laying claim to the governorship ticket of the party, took their fights to courts; federal, Appeal and Supreme courts which declared Odii as the duly elected governorship candidate of the party.

The crisis however got messier when the National leadership of the party announced the suspension of Tochukwu Okorie as the state Chairman of the party for alleged anti-party activity.

Last week, his Deputy, Ifeanyi Nworie, and Legal Adviser of the party, Chief Murdi Erhenede accused Okorie of slamming fresh suits to derail the candidature of Odii the standard bearer of the party.

But Okorie in a statement today, said “social and some mainstream media have been circulating the ridiculous claims made by the duo of Barr. Mudiaga Erhenede and Ifeanyi Nworie to the effect that their failing enterprise of installing Mr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as governor owes to the multiple court cases instituted by me.

“While I sympathize with the gentleman who has been a victim of the vicious machination of a gang of political jobbers with the duo of Erhenede and Nworie being most prominent, I find it rather gratifying that they sincerely believed that they could, at least, breathe some life into their dead undertaking using my name. I suspect that they have run out of excuses after making all sorts of promises to Mr. Odii as a means of sustaining their wicked scheme of obtaining from him continuously.

“That said, it should interest Erhenede and Nworie to know that, I remain the only elected Chairman of Ebonyi State PDP, and all their effort at removing me has already splashed mud in their faces. The matter of the misguided suspension is a subject of pending litigation and is therefore subjudice. I will waste no further energy on those.

“It is a shame that while this political alabaru is smiling to the bank, their victim is being fooled into believing that he is a candidate in the governorship election of March 18, 2023. The voting public deserves to know that the person whom they used to convene a kangaroo State Congress that purportedly hosted the governorship primary which produced Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii was and remains an imposter unknown to the party.

“This is the subject of the matter now pending before the Supreme Court after the Honourable Justice Nyako held that an imposter could not have convened a valid State Congress. And since you cannot build something on anything and expect it to stand, the primary that purportedly held at that Congress and which produced Odii is invalid and of no effect whatsoever.

“Whether now or later, that question must be answered. Then the scam and the scammers will be exposed for whom they truly are. For the avoidance of doubt, it bears reiterating that the Peoples Democratic Party has NO valid gubernatorial candidate in Ebonyi State. Anyone genuinely hoping to hop on that sunk ship will only blame himself or herself very soon.

“Finally, it is no longer a secret that all the good people of Ebonyi State have now agreed and decided that the power-sharing formula of the state is too fragile to be toyed with and remains the only guarantee for peace and mutual co-existence, and therefore must be sustained. It has been generally agreed that it is only fair that Ebonyi North should produce the next governor in the spirit of Equity.

“I hereby lend my voice in calling on the few who are yet to fully grasp the importance of this decision to join hands in ensuring that we do not mortgage the future by subverting the power equation of the state as conceived by our founding fathers.

“It is only fair that Ebonyi north be allowed to give us the next governor. I congratulate in advance, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru”.

