Ebonyi PDP guber candidate vows to end communal crisis

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Chukwuma Odii, has vowed to end communal crises ravaging different parts of the state, if elected in next month’s governorship election. He made the pledge during PDP’s campaign in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state. Odii lamented that peace has eluded many communities in the state and vowed to end the problem. “Ebonyi state was known for peaceful co-existence, but now, community is fighting against community, clans raising arms against one another and even, kindred working against other kindred,” he stated. Odii promised to empower youths in the state, saying he is eager to liberate the state.

