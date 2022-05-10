Ebonyi PDP needs candidate with capacity to win election – Nwachi

Maria Ude Nwachi is a former member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, she speaks on the 2023 general election and the zoning controversy in Ebonyi State, among other issues

There has been this insinuation that Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have the grounded experience in politics. What do you think?

Assuming by well-grounded, you mean being experienced but Nigeria is regressing, rather than progressing. So, not being wellgrounded in Nigerian politics is actually in the positive and not in the negative.

Over 99 per cent of Nigerian politicians are products of the system. It is rare to see someone that has emerged from outside the system. I knew nothing about politics when I was elected, I went in and served and even forgot to serve myself.

I practised service politics and we are highly likely to be blessed with a governor with the same mindset as the person of Ifeanyichukwuma Odii. I honestly see Odii as Maria on speed, Maria at the highest level possible. So you can imagine what will happen. It seems too good to be true that we are going to get such a governor but it is very possible and then Ebonyi will rejoice.

Some people are saying that Odii is being used by the incumbent governor to destabilise and weaken PDP in the state ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election. As a key supporter of his 2023 project, what is your take on that?

When you have the capacity, especially in a young state like Ebonyi, where men of Odii’s height are rare, it attracts awe and all manner of speculations. Odii is a legitimate member of PDP. As Igbo say, nwata kpaa nnukwu nku, asi na okpara ya na ajo ohia (when a child fetches good firewood, people would say he/she fetched it in an evil forest).

At the last count, governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP in the state have risen above 11. Why are you so hell-bent on supporting Dr Odii out of this number? What informed your decision and poise to support him?

The best thing that will happen to Ebonyi and Nigeria at large is to have this young man as a governor of a state. He is highly compassionate, respectful, regardful, magnanimous, considerate and very thoughtful. He does not look down on anybody and does not discriminate.

He wants A, B & C to be on the same table. ICO will create wealth. Hence, human development will be numerous for him. He has proven his capacity in that regard. ICO has everything it takes to make a great leader. I have not seen a Nigerian politician as honest and as reliable as this young man. He will make Ebonyi the envy of Africa and beyond, as he is also a conceptual sage and construction genius.

There is one area you cannot deny that our current governor, David Nweze Umahi, did very well and that is construction. No matter how you feel about him, this is one area I love so much about him. Now looking at all these aspirants, Odii is the only one that has the capacity and knowledge to continue where Umahi left off. Odii is in construction, not just in any construction, he operates at the international level. If we do not have a capable hand to continue with Umahi’s construction wizardry, the result will be most unpleasant.

I do not say what I am not sure of about any human. In my capacity as a new media specialist, having worked for top Nigerian politicians and high profile personalities in this country since I returned to Nigeria, I have never seen someone like Odii. A lot of our powerful politicians see people as tools, not as human beings. They trample upon the downtrodden and those they feel lack the wherewithal to fight back. ICO is the opposite of that. He is a highly appreciative person and his empathy level is very high.

What I love most about his personality is his lack of negative ego. He does not feel too big for anyone. He is very approachable and relatable. Nothing wounds his soul like seeing someone being intimidated in any way. He finds joy in seeing people happy and will go to any length to make life easier for others. He does not do status, he does not do class.

He came from a humble background and knows what it feels like to lack, hence, he is always eager to solve as many issues for others, as he can. Ifeanyichukwuma Odii has all it takes to become the governor of Ebonyi State. He has excess goodwill and all the ingredients needed to clinch the number one seat in the state.

Many political watchers and pundits in the state are of the view that Odii hails from the same Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone as the incumbent Governor Dave Umahi, and that his governorship ambition at this time negates the natural zoning arrangement in the state, which has three zones. Do you have a different view?

I’m personally and completely against zoning. I have always been against zoning as I equate it with mediocrity. I will support anyone I believe has the capacity to win the election and to lead us effectively. I would not care where they come from. I am reminded that every zone has taken its turn, and so the governorship can start from anywhere in 2023. But even if it were not so, I will still want the best to clinch the position no matter where they come from, and as it is now, Odii is above the others, in all ramifications.

Considering the complexities of elections and the electorates in current Nigeria, of which Ebonyi State is part, what makes you think Odii can win the governorship election in this state?

An election is no joke. An election is like a self-gifted sickness, this sickness will go on until the election result is announced. If you win, you will be cured; if you lose, you might need to be admitted to the hospital for better care. It might even lead to an early demise. Having experienced elections, not once, but twice, I pretty much have an idea of how Nigerian elections work now and what you need to win or to be declared the winner.

If you come out to run for any election in Nigeria, especially gubernatorial, without being fully prepared, then you have simply chosen to punish yourself, unless there is an ulterior motive that will favour you after your loss. I would not be supporting Odii if he was not fully prepared. He is fully able. He has all the ingredients and is more of a man running for the number one seat in the state.

How do you mean?

Elections in Nigeria are not about who is good or who is bad, it is not about a political party, it is not personal, it is not a village meeting to elect a village head, it is not about fruitless lamentations and wails and it is certainly not about sentiments. It is self-interest and capacity only.

If the one that is horrible and no good has the capacity and wherewithal to be declared the winner even when he loses, that’s it. There is very little the masses who actually voted for the other one they consider good can do about it.

And in the person of Odii, we have someone who is very good, very kind and thoughtful, who has the capacity and wherewithal to win and also be declared the winner. So, what are we waiting for? So, what are we not talking about? Let’s do this. ‘Come chop no be come die.’

Do you mean this happens in Nigeria?

I am one of the handfuls of Nigerians who won elections outside the establishment. In my own case, it was my first time from an unknown party, powered by massive votes from the people. But even with all the overwhelming votes, I might have even made number eight and they will declare the real number eight winner and the masses will wail from here till Jericho and nothing will happen. Life will go on.

Having the capacity and wherewithal to win and be declared a winner is everything. Odii has the capacity to make sure the masses won’t wail and that their votes to him will count; that Ebonyians will rejoice in the end. In our clime, to garner votes from the masses is not an issue but also to be able to protect your votes from the well experienced and seasoned riggers and compromisers.

If you are not capable of protecting the votes the masses gave you; you will be breaking your heart and the hearts of the people, as they are helpless in fighting these hardened riggers. In this regard, nothing will happen to his votes.

He has the capacity. Do not depend on external forces to win your election. I did that in 2019 I had the acceptability of the masses but did not have the capacity to protect that. I depended on the All Progressives Congress (APC) giving PDP a fight for me in my tiny party to sail through. Well, it turned out APC Ebonyi in 2019 was all mouth and nothing else.

In the end, only one party was totally in charge and dictated the tune. Now, Odii is not depending on external forces but on his capacity and the goodwill of the masses towards him. And that is how it should be. Fellow Ebonyians, Odii is a rare gift being handed to us on a platter of gold.

In 2023, when it happens, our young state will become the most beautiful bride, a beauty to behold, a place no one will feel intimidated by any powers, a place of massive wealth creation, where others will migrate to, where the quality of life will skyrocket. We will see service politics practised at the highest level. We can’t wait.

