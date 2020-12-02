Ebonyi PDP: One party, two chairmen

Supremacy battle in Ebonyi PDP after Umahi’s exit

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been enmeshed in supremacy battle after the recent defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), UCHENNA INYA reports

Until November 17, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the envy of other political parties in Ebonyi State, especially the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) which had about three factions due to intractable crisis within its fold.

There was no doubt that the PDP was the most peaceful and organised political party in the state, particularly in the last four years. However, it is peace of the graveyard for the party at the moment.

Ebonyi PDP has split into two factions. The party conducted its congresses from ward to state levels about three months ago and re-elected over 90 per cent of members of its State Working Committee (SWC). Onyekachi Nwebonyi, a lawyer was re-elected as the state chairman of the party.

However, the election of members of the SWC did not receive the support of the three senators representing Ebonyi State in the National Assembly – Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North), Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central), Michael Nnachi (Ebonyi South) and the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Iduma Igariwey as they refused to participate in the exercise which took place at Abakaliki Township Stadium.

The lawmakers were also absent during the inauguration of the SWC that was done some hours after the congress at same venue. The federal lawmakers had wanted a change in leadership of the party but Governor Umahi, the then leader of the PDP in the state insisted that members of the SWC did well and deserved to be re-elected. It was against this backdrop that the senators and the House of Representatives member shunned the congress.

Addressing party faithful during the swearing-in of the newly elected SWC on August this year, Umahi said: “I am the father of the state and we have worked together since 2015, so there is nothing that can divide us. Whatever misgiving, if any, let us discuss and move forward.” The governor later invited the federal lawmakers to a peace meeting in his lodge but the invitation was not honoured. The meeting which was to be a closed door was rescheduled to a later date but its outcome was not in public domain.

After the meeting, it was generally believed that all was well in the state PDP but the party has splitted with two factions laying claim to its leadership. The Ebonyi PDP got divided penultimate week when the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) announced the dissolution of the SWC and appointed a caretaker committee to pilot its affairs.

The NWC named Chief Fred Udeogu as chairman and Barr. Luke Nkwegu as secretary. Other members of the caretaker committee are Dr. Gideon Osi (publicity secretary), James Alaka (organizing secretary), Mrs. Amaka Igboke (women leader), Barr. Murdi Irenede (legal adviser) and Barr. Ibeshi (youth leader).

A statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, which announced the composition of the caretaker committee, stated: “The decision of the NWC in this regard is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended). All our leaders, members and teeming supporters in Ebonyi State and the South-East are by this guided accordingly.”

But the dissolved State Working Committee of the party rejected the action of the National Working Committee, insist ing that it remains in control of the party.

Chairman of the dissolved SWC of the party, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, warned the newly appointed caretaker committee not to attempt taking over the party secretariat as according to him that will be very suicidal.

He told reporters at the party secretariat that he is full in control of the party in the state and that nothing will remove the SWC under him. His words: “I want to advise the so called caretaker committee members not to attempt taking over the party secretariat because it will be suicidal.

As you can see, I am properly seated here as the duly elected chairman of the party in the state.” Nwebonyi explained that the SWC made efforts to stop Governor Umahi from defecting to the APC but they did not yield fruits.

He, therefore, wondered why the NWC of the party should dissolve the state executive. He also maintained that the action of the NWC of the party against the SWC is against the constitution of the party.

His words: “My attention has been drawn to a press release by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP that the National Working Committee of the PDP has dissolved the ward, local government and the state executive committees of the party in Ebonyi State because of Governor Umahi’s defection to the APC.

“It is laughable to think that the NWC would just get up and dissolve a state executive committee because the governor or a few individuals want to leave the party. We are in charge of the party in Ebonyi State for the next four years having been duly elected for a four-year term. Our tenure will elapse in 2024 and nobody has the power to dissolve the state executives.

“When we got the hint that the governor wants to defect to the APC, we made frantic effort to make him think otherwise, as also did the NWC, but he stood his ground. He had planned to ceremonially join the APC but our efforts to get him reconsider the move has made him put it on hold hitherto.

“It could be recalled that on October 20, the Ebonyi State Working Committee of the PDP issued a press release in which sensitive issues regarding the growth and sustenance of the party were touched. We restated our resolve to work assiduously to deliver our party at the polls in 2023 a we have always done, if justice, equity, and fairness would be maintained in the party.

We pledged unalloyed support to the party and its leadership under Prince Uche Secondus. “Prominent among the issues raised was the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket of the PDP to the South-East geopolitical zone as the party has marginalized the zone since 1999.

That was the main reason the governor gave for his intention to leave the party when we approached him. We therefore demanded that a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting be convened within a week to address the issue.

“Rather than paying attention to the issues raised and our demand to that effect, particularly the zoning of the presidential ticket to the South-East, the NWC of the party focused on Governor Umahi’s contemplated defection to the APC. It is several weeks now and nothing tangible has been done to the effect of the issues raised.

It is evident that some overlords in the party are clandestinely scheming to turn the table in contravention of the party’s tradition of zoning to serve their personal interests.

“The real concern of genuine party leaders should be the interest of the members of the component units of the party, while the focus is on power. In a situation where the concern has been relinquished to inordinate quest for power, things would go awry.

It is no easy situation where the party will be losing a prominent stakeholder like a sitting governor. Governor Umahi, without doubt, has performed above board. “As we speak, the state executives of the party have been reaching out to party faithful to remain undaunted and steadfast.

Certainly, we cannot leave a house we have built and become tenants elsewhere. It therefore goes against the party’s constitution for the NWC to dissolve an elected state executive because the governor defected to another party. We were duly elected in line with the party’s constitution and any action on the state executives must conform to the provisions of the PDP constitution.”

Nwebonyi insisted that while the leadership of the PDP in Ebonyi State will not accept any plan to scheme the South-East out of the 2023 presidential equation, members will prefer dialogue to dumping the party. He also faulted the position of party’s national leadership that it is too early to discuss where the party’s will go to, when the election is more than two years away.

“The NWC has stated that it is too early to start the issue of zoning now, but then, they should make hay while the sun shines. At other times, the issue of zoning had always got underway by this period.

“We therefore call on the national leadership of our party to do the needful now. We will continue to impress it on the party to zone the presidential ticket to the Southeast in 2023 with or without Governor Umahi,” he said. Warning that the dissolved SWC will take legal action against the NWC,

Nwebonyi announced the suspension of the caretaker committee even as he summoned them to appear before the party failure which will attract their expulsion. He also announced the suspension of major leaders of the party in the state including Senators Egwu, Ogba and Nnachi as well as Hon. Igariwey.

Others suspend are the members representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency, Chukwuma Nwazunku; Sylvester Ogbaga (Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency); Livinus Makwe (Ohaozara/ Onicha/Ivo federal constituency); member representing Ezza South state constituency,

Chris Usulour and his Ebonyi North West counterpart, Victor Aleke among others. A letter that announced their suspena sion was signed by Nwebonyi Chairman of the dissolved SWC of the party and the secretary, Simon Anyigor. Reacting to their suspension, Senator Egwu described it as laughable and a huge joke. He said: “I am just laughing at them

.

In the first place, is Nwebonyi a member of our party? Is he the chairman of PDP in Ebonyi State? How can somebody who doesn’t have the locus standi say he is suspending us? It is laughable and highest joke of the century. How can somebody who is no longer holding office in our great party say he is suspending us?

This is somebody who was sacked by the National Working Committee of the party.” The member representing Ezza South constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Chris Usulour, on his part, told our correspondent that the state lawmakers, especially, those who did not follow Governor Umahi to APC are not going to impeach him for dumping the PDP. Usulour said the governor has freedom of association as enshrined in the constitution of the country.

He noted that the state lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP are not contemplating removing Umahi from office but are interested in making laws that will better their constituents. He also described as a joke and nullity, the suspension slammed on him and some other PDP chieftains in the state by the dissolved SWC of the party.

“How can a former chairman of the party suspend us? It is laughable and he is joking, it is not done anywhere. They can’t suspend us because you can’t place something on nothing, it’s a nullity. How can someone who was removed by the National Working Committee of the party say he is suspending us? He even backdated the date, so it is nothing as he is a joker.

“We don’t have such time to impeach the governor for defecting to APC. We are thinking of how to give good governance to our people, so we are not doing any impeachment.

The governor has the right of freedom of association as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” In its own reaction on the suspension, the caretaker committee called on party supporters and the public to disregard it.

In a statement signed by the committee’s legal adviser, Mudi Erhenede, the suspension was described as both a nullity and a criminal distortion of events’ sequence.

The caretaker committee called for total disregard of the announcement, adding that the announcers have no right to do so, having been dissolved by the PDP NWC in exercise of its constitutional right. The statement re-emphasized the commitment of stakeholders in rebuilding the party in the state. It read in part: “.

All genuine members of our dear party, the PDP, in Ebonyi State are hereby advised to disregard the announcement being made on radio, alleging that some critical stakeholders of the PDP in Ebonyi State have been suspended from the party.

“Further take notice that the erstwhile Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi led State Working Committee of PDP in Ebonyi State was validly and legally dissolved by the National Working Committee of PDP on November 17, from which date they ceased to be the officers of the PDP.

“Be further informed that the purported letter of suspension was written on Wednesday, the 18th day of November, 2020 at Osborne Hotel, Abakaliki, but was criminally backdated to read 13th November, 2020 as several ward chairmen of PDP, who were invited to be a part of the criminal plot refused to participate in it.

“That His Excellency, Dr. Sam Egwu and all PDP members in the National Assembly as well as the members of the PDP Caretaker Committee of Ebonyi State remain faithful and dedicated members of our great party, and are fully in charge of efforts to rebuild our great party.

“That Barr.Onyekachi Nwebonyi and his cohorts are now agents of APC, who are being used by the recent decampees to misinform unsuspecting members of the public.”

The claims and counter-claims, notwithstanding, the Nwebonyi-led SWC made real, its threat of seeking legal redress and a state High Court sitting in Abakaliki, last Thursday restrained members of the newly-inaugurated State Caretaker Committee from parading themselves as such.

Nwebonyi and other members of the SWC had sued the PDP, its national chairman Seconds and the nine members of the caretaker committee, challenging their removal from office. The plaintiffs represented by their counsel, Roy Umahi, alleged wrongful dissolution of the SWC, claiming that they were not given fair hearing before the purported dissolution.

In a motion ex parte, the SWC members prayed the court to grant an order of interim injunction restraining the PDP from dissolving the SWC and from continuance of the purported dissolution or giving effect to the purported dissolution of the State Working Committed of the PDP at state, local government or ward level.

The plaintiffs also sought an interim injunction restraining the first respondent (PDP) and second respondent (Secondus) from continuance of the purported establishment or composition or recognition of the Caretaker Committee comprising the 3rd to 11th respondents.

They further prayed the court to restrain the PDP and its national chairman from inaugurating, transferring to, and or vesting on members of the caretaker committee, the authorities, powers and or functions of the exercised members of the state executive of the party at state, council and ward levels, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

They also urged the court to restrain members of the caretaker committee from parading themselves as persons in charge of the Ebonyi State chapter of the party and or usurping the powers and function of the State Executive Committees at the state, council and ward levels, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The plaintiff’s argued that there were no facts warranting or necessitating the dissolution by the PDP and its national chairman of the Ebonyi State Executive Committee of the PDP at the state, local government and ward levels each elected for a four-year tenure.

They further noted that there was no genuine reason for the setting up of a caretaker committee.

According to them, neither the National Executive Committee nor any other organ of the party has the power or authority to dissolve the local government and ward executives of the party before the expiration of their tenures. In his ruling, the presiding judge,

Justice Elvis Ngele, granted all the prayers of the plaintiffs. He, thereafter, adjourned the matter to December 2, for hearing.

Nwebonyi, who described the ruling as a landmark, said it will in turn end an era of impunity in the party. He added that with the ruling, the SWC under his headship will continue to carry out its activities uninterrupted.

No doubt, the battle for the soul of Ebonyi PDP is from being over, but as the war rages with both factions resorting to both the conventional and social media to make announcements and counterannouncements while laying claim to the leadership party, political watchers are expecting a tougher battle in the days ahead.

