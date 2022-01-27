News

Ebonyi PDP Publicity Secretary arraigned, remanded

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, was yesterday arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Abakaliki, for allegedly publishing false information against Governor Dave Umahi on his Facebook handle and also publishing materials capable of disturbing public peace.

The offences according to the charge against him were punishable under Section 4 of the state cybercrimes (Prohibition Law No. 012 of 2021). Nwoba was arrested recently by the state command of Ebubeagu Security Network and handed over to the police for prosecution, a situation which has been condemned by his party. It would be recalled that the initial plan to arraign him before yesterday was stalled owing to his illhealth.

The court had then ordered that he should be taken to a medical facility for medical attention. After recovering from ill-health, he was consequently arraigned and remanded by the Magistrate Court presided over by Blessing Chukwu. He however pleaded not guilty to the 15-count charge preferred against him by the police.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Umahi dissolves executive council

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect. Secretary to the state government (SSG), Kenneth Ugbala, announced this after the council’s meeting at old Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital. He noted that the dissolution was in phases, pointing out that some key officers were not affected by […]
News Top Stories

AfDB: Adesina pushes for Youth Entrepreneurship Banks

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…pledges quality deliverables to Africa in second term President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has promised to ensure the establishment of Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks so as to unleash Africa’s youths’ potentials. Adesina made this known while giving his inaugural speech during a virtual ceremony of his swearing-in yesterday in Abidjan, […]
Metro & Crime News

Awode lifts C&S Church with 250-bed hostel, 100-bed district house

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Efforts to tackle the challenges of offices and accommodation for members of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni O) at the Galilee Land Headquarters of the church, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State, especially during conferences and conventions, have received a boost.   This was as a well-furnished 250- bed hostel, “The Most Reverend Dr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica