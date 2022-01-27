Ebonyi PDP Publicity Secretary arraigned, remanded

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, was yesterday arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Abakaliki, for allegedly publishing false information against Governor Dave Umahi on his Facebook handle and also publishing materials capable of disturbing public peace.

The offences according to the charge against him were punishable under Section 4 of the state cybercrimes (Prohibition Law No. 012 of 2021). Nwoba was arrested recently by the state command of Ebubeagu Security Network and handed over to the police for prosecution, a situation which has been condemned by his party. It would be recalled that the initial plan to arraign him before yesterday was stalled owing to his illhealth.

The court had then ordered that he should be taken to a medical facility for medical attention. After recovering from ill-health, he was consequently arraigned and remanded by the Magistrate Court presided over by Blessing Chukwu. He however pleaded not guilty to the 15-count charge preferred against him by the police.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...