Ebonyi PDP raises the alarm over plot to torch secretariat

UCHENNA INYA Abakaliki

Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by a faction of the party to burn down the party’s Secretariat along Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway.

 

The Committee alleged that the faction had mobilized thugs on Sunday night to burn down the Secretariat before they were repelled. Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Chief Fred Udeogu made the allegation in a release in Abakaliki the state capital.

 

He said: ‘Last night, thugs made a concerted effort to burn down the State Secretariat of the PDP in Abakaliki. If not for the prompt response of some of our members, the building would have been razed down by this morning. They were resisted and repelled effectively.

 

“This is their response to the Federal High Court’s order restraining them from parading themselves as members and leaders of the PDP. “We urge the general public to vigilant as they go about their normal businesses.

 

“We are waiting to see the importance of the gathering of cultist to a state in dire need of security and safety of lives and properties. “The lives of Ebonyians are far too valuable than the insane ambitionof anypolitical party or politicians.”

