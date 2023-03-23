Ebonyi PDP Rejects Governorship Election result, heads to court

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State Chapter has rejected the result of the governorship election in the state conducted last Saturday.

The party claimed that the candidate at the poll, Chief Ifeanyi Odii scored the lawful votes cast and not Chief Francis Nwifuru, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Acting Chairman of the party, Ifeanyi Nworie who made the claim at the press conference in Abakaliki, the state capital, vowed that the party will challenge the result of the election in court.

He alleged that the election was marred by intimidation of voters and other electoral fraud.

Nworie who was the candidate of the party for the Ezza South state constituency at the poll lamented that many PDP supporters in the state were arrested and put behind bars on trump-up charges during the election with some of the killed.

“Most PDP supporters were severely injured. Most of them are still in the hospitals and some of them were killed.

“My party agent at Onicha Igboeze, Oyibo Nwali was killed at the polling units where he was made to serve as a party agent on the day of the governorship election.

“On the same day, the Chairman of the party in Ezza South local government was killed in his own polling unit.

“As the state Chairman of the party, my house was destroyed beyond repairs by political thugs and I know all of them that destroyed my house. I reported it to the police, I reported to the DSS and none of the perpetrators were arrested.

“As of today, most of PDP is still in detention. One of them is Dr. Paul Okorie an elder statesman and a man of impeccable character. He was later released but today, they want to rearrest him”,

